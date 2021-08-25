The Choteau School Board on Aug. 17 approved COVID-19 reopening protocols for the pre-K-12 system that makes facial coverings recommended but not mandatory, provides for social distancing in classrooms and makes rapid COVID-19 testing available to students at school with parental consent.
Ten parents and grandparents of children in the school system attended the meeting and one of them, Daneal Lightner, asked the board to make facial coverings for students optional.
She said she and her husband Colin’s 6-year-old son is starting kindergarten this year, and they do not want him to have to wear a facial covering. She and her husband moved to Choteau from Helena several years ago because of the school system here, and she said she hoped the board would listen to parents’ input on the facial coverings issue.
Superintendent Chuck Gameon told the board it was up to board members to determine whether to require facial coverings.
Board members were unanimous in agreeing that facial coverings for students and staff need to be optional.
Board member Mark Henderson said the board should have the flexibility to change the mask policy if circumstances change in the future, particularly if COVID-19 infection rates continue to worsen.
Board member Jerry Stott said the decision on whether students wear masks should be made by parents, but he said the district should encourage those who feel the need to use masks to do so.
Another board member, Marion Passmore, said she was confortable with making masks optional at this time, but also said the board needs to be able to reconsider this in the future.
The board members said they were comfortable with the reopening pla,n saying that masks or face coverings are recommended in school facilities, but then leaving the decision on whether to follow the recommendation up to the individual.
The board’s action is contrary to the guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which on Aug. 4 recommended universal indoor masking for all students, staff, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status because of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Gameon walked the board through his rubric for opening that included grouping and scheduling, physical distancing, face coverings, health screenings, testing for COVID-19, busing, hallways and locker access, playgrounds and recess, meals and cafeteria, visitors and adult protocols, extracurricular activities and educational delivery modes.
Gameon said his reopening plan was largely based on Phase III of last year’s COVID-19 plan. He told the school board that he met with the staff via Zoom on Aug. 13 and briefed 22 staff members on the plan.
“We want to make the year as normal possible and hopefully we’ll be able to do that,” he said.
In terms of grouping and scheduling, he said, elementary students will stay in their classroom cohorts for physical education, music and lunchtime, which will be held in the cafeteria. Junior high students will have a regular schedule, will have staggered times between classes and will eat lunch outside of the high school office in the main lobby. They will not leave campus for lunch unless their parents request in writing that they are allowed to go home at lunch.
High school students will have a regular schedule and will eat lunch in the cafeteria or will go off campus for lunch.
At this time, he said, there will still be no salad bar option in the cafeteria and the cafeteria workers have all agreed to wear facial masks while cooking and serving the food.
Gameon said three-feet of spacing will be encouraged in all classrooms and in larger group gatherings as well as passing in hallways.
The only time facial coverings will be mandatory is when students and staff are on route buses or activity buses. The federal government has imposed a requirement that everyone using public transportation — airplanes, trains and buses — is required to wear facial coverings at least through Jan. 18, 2022. Students on route buses will also be required to sit in family groups.
In terms of health screenings, school district personnel are to be responsible for monitoring their own health on a daily basis and not coming to school if sick. If staff members are symptomatic or if they have been in close contact with a COVID-positive individual, they must report that to their supervisor and stay home until they have been cleared to return to work by a health official.
Students and parents will be asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure. If a student exhibits symptoms or has been exposed, then they must stay home from school and they may not return to school until a health official has cleared them to return to school.
If students exhibit symptoms at school, they will be isolated until a parent can be notified to come and pick them up. Children with symptoms of any illness should be kept at home.
Gameon said he would like Choteau Public Schools to offer students and staff access to rapid COVID-19 tests as Fairfield Public Schools did last year. The state will provide the tests to the school for free and, with a 10-minute training video, CES administrative assistant Julie Shepherd and high school secretary Michaela Zwerneman will be able to administer the tests to students and staff as long as the students’ parents sign a written permission slip that will be sent home with students the first week of school.
Board members directed Gameon to send home the permission slips and to also notify parents if their child becomes sick at school so they can be there for the administering of the test if they wish.
Answering a question from a board member, Zwerneman said the rapid tests are 86% accurate and are done with nasal swabs that are then placed on a reagent card that gives a positive or negative result.
Board members asked Gameon what would happen with the positive test results, and he said they would be shared with the student and parent and also with the Teton County Health Department, as required by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services so that the health department can do contact tracing and notify people who have been exposed to the virus.
Henderson said parents should have the right to keep the test results confidential and not share them with the health department.
Gameon said the school would tell parents on the permission form that positive test results will be shared with the health department. If parents do not want that to happen, he said, they can choose not to grant permission for their child to be tested.
Gameon said children will be allowed to play on the playground and access their lockers as they could normally. Visitors will be allowed into school buildings without constraints; band and choir will be allowed to practice and rehearse without constraints. Fans attending sporting events in the gymnasium will be asked to sit in family groups and maintain social distances of at least three feet from other groups of people. Concessions will again be sold at home sporting events.
The school system will continue to do cleaning of surfaces twice a day and to make hand sanitizer readily available for students and staff.
The school system will offer the Edgenuity online education program for students in grades six through 12 whose parents do not want to send them to in-person school because of COVID-19 health risks. The board voted unanimously to participate with a coalition of area schools to offer Edgenuity and to share the costs of paying Fairfield teacher Joni Gordon to administer the program.
Gameon said so far he does not have any students signed up for Edgenuity classes but the district needs to have it available. The base cost for the school will be $6,852.77 with the cost covered by federal coronavirus aid funding. The school will pay an additional amount based on the number of students (if any) that participate.
Other schools participating include Sun River Valley, Fairfield, Cut Bank, Shelby, Fort Benton and Geraldine, he said.
Unlike last year, the elementary school will not offer a distance learning at home program for kindergarten through fifth graders.
Parents who choose not to send their kindergarten through fifth grade students because of COVID-19 health risks will need to make other arrangements to provide educational services for their children, but Gameon said so far he has not heard from any parents who are not sending their children to school this year because of pandemic concerns.
The board unanimously approved the reopening plan that Gameon outlined. Board members voting to approve it were Chairman Lane Yeager, Passmore, Henderson, Stott, Levi Hodgskiss and Pat Field. Board member Joe Haas was absent.
At the recommendation of the Montana School Boards Association, the board also approved a declaration of an unforeseen emergency, effective immediately, and to continue through June 30, 2022, or until the board lifts the declaration.
The declaration is necessary because of community and school health concerns related to COVID-19, the MTSBA said. With this declaration, the board has authorized the school district to take necessary steps to deal with COVID-19 issues.