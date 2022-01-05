The National Weather Service in Great Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 5, issued a winter storm warning for Thursday and Friday along the northern and southern Rocky Mountain Front, including the following locations: Marias Pass, Bynum, Choteau, Browning, Heart Butte, Logan Pass and Augusta.
The NWS winter storm warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, to midnight on Friday, Jan. 7. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between five and 10 inches at lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph are forecast.
The NWS issued a wind chill advisory that will remain in effect until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, and predicted very cold windchills as low as 40 below zero.
Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Montana residents in these areas are urged to use caution while traveling outside and to wear appropriate winter clothing, including hats and gloves.