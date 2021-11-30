The city of Choteau is asking residents to share their thoughts and concerns on planning and policy issues through an online and print survey going out this week that needs to be completed by Dec. 10.
The survey can be taken online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofChoteau. It is also available in print format at the City Office.
Mayor Chris Hindoien on Monday said the state requires this step as municipalities update their Growth Policy and zoning. It is normally done on a five- to 10-year rotation, and as the city has found in recent months, its zoning adopted in 2012 is extremely restrictive and is creating challenges for the community to address many important issues. “We cannot address additional multifamily construction until this is done,” Hindoien said. “This also gives the City Council some ideas as to what they as an elected body need to address going forward into our next year and even beyond that.”
“This is by no means a scientific approach to the overall health of the community, but it is a cost-effective way of getting answers from those who choose to be involved,” Hindoien said.
The city will take responses through Dec. 10. Then Great West engineering will tabulate survey responses and present them to the Joint City-County Planning Board later this month.
Getting the survey done will allow the city to start addressing zoning changes in January of 2022 and adopting the new zoning codes in July.