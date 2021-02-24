The Teton County Commissioners will hold a work session on March 4 at 2 p.m. in their office at the county courthouse in Choteau to hear from county residents about how the change in weight limits on the bridge over Spring Creek on Airport Road will affect businesses here.
Teton County Road Department Supervisor Alan Gagne, who attended the commissioners’ Feb. 18 meeting, said the Montana Department of Transportation has been doing bridge inspections across the state and based on the inspections has been imposing new weight limits on bridges across the state and in Teton County.
The Road Department, following directions from the MDT, has posted those new limits on the affected bridges, including the Spring Creek bridge on Airport Road in Choteau. The bridge did not previously have a posted weight limit, but the new sign says that vehicles allowed to use the bridge must weigh 15 tons or less for two- to six-axle vehicles and 18 tons or less for seven-axle vehicles.
This means that semitrucks hauling loads of gravel, hay or grain, for example, would no longer be able to use the bridge.
Teton County Commission Chairman Joe Dellwo said the commissioners had been contacted by Matthew Morris of Choteau whose family operates Morris Construction, an earthwork moving business that relies on heavy machinery for its business and uses Airport Road for access and egress from its main offices.
Morris requested a work session with all three county commissioners and they agreed to hold the work session on March 4. They said anyone in the city or county who is going to be affected by this change is welcome to attend the meeting and give their input and discuss possible solutions.
Gagne provided the Acantha with an email from the Montana Department of Transportation explaining the new load posting.
Leanne Moyer, a bridge specialist with MDT, said in the email that the Federal Highway Administration recently updated requirements for bridge load rating and posting. One of the biggest changes is the mandated inclusion of six new legal loads (specialized hauling vehicles and emergency vehicles), which has prompted MDT to review its load posting procedures and adopt new sign configurations.
Moyer said MDT recently completed a load rating for the Airport Road bridge over Spring Creek and results indicate that the bridge does not have the capacity to safely carry legal loads. She directed the county to post signs informing drivers of the new load limits.
In other business, the commissioners declared a list of Road Department materials as surplus and authorized Gagne to sell the items in an online auction.
The surplus items include four railroad flat cars with steel decks, 10 feet by 60 feet; miscellaneous timbers, 8 inches by 16 inches, in lengths from 12 feet to 28 feet; two truck snow plows; one 5,000-gallon fuel tank; one loader mount snow blower; and one Millermatic 212 welder that needs repair.
The commissioners also requested the state to allocate Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Program funding to the county in an amount to be determined for use by the Road Department for specific projects. The county will match the BARSA funding with $1 for every $20 in state funding provided.
The commissioners also reviewed and approved a petition to abandon one mile of 28th Road Northwest between 12th and 13 lanes, located northeast of Bynum. Rancher and farmer Mark DeBruycker, who owns the land on both sides of the road, requested the abandonment and obtained signatures from his neighbors in support of the abandonment.
Dellwo said DeBruycker wants the road abandoned so he can install a pivot irrigation system in the field, and abandoning the road will not limit access to anyone else’s private property or to any public property.
The commissioners held a brief public hearing on the abandonment petition and no one from the public spoke for or against it. After closing the hearing, the commissioners unanimously abandoned the road.
The commissioners also scheduled a public hearing on March 18 at 10 a.m. in their office on how the Power Water and Sewer District’s water system project will affect wetlands. The hearing will allow those concerned to discuss alternatives to this project and to give comment regarding possible adverse impacts that could result from the project and suggestions for how to mitigate them. Written comments can be submitted to the commissioners up to 5 p.m. on March 17. Comments can be mailed to the commissioners at P.O. Box 610, Choteau, MT 59422.
The proposed water system improvements will include new shallow groundwater wells about two miles southwest of Power on a property west of Highway 431. The project includes a new chlorination disinfection system at the well site and about two miles of water main from the well site to the existing water treatment plant. The project involves abous 3.6 acres of wetlands.