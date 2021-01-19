Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced several appointments to state boards on Jan. 14, including Brian Beerman of Fairfield.
Beerman, who was previously involved in the dairy industry as a producer for more than 40 years, was reappointed to the Montana Board of Milk Control. Locally, he serves as chairman of the board at the Skyline Lodge retirement complex in Choteau.
Others named to the Board of Milk Control were Staci Ketchum, Miles City; Ken Bryan, Roundup; Scott Mitchell, Billings; and Travis Stroh, Glendive.