Choteau High School honored 29 senior graduates on Sunday, congratulating the students on reaching this milestone in their formal education and wishing them the best of luck as they pursue their next ventures, which ranged from going to college to going to Job Corps, from becoming a published author to a race car driver, and from becoming a lawyer to a forensic pathologist.
Welcoming the students and families to the ceremony, Superintendent Chuck Gameon said high school graduation is a wonderful milestone that marks the start of the graduate’s journey. “You have a solid foundation to build on as you embark on the rest of your life,” he said.
Principal Wendi Hammond said, “This class possesses strength, flexibility, perseverance and grit. Each graduate has traveled a unique path through personal struggles and personal victories, pushed through the challenge of quarantine, not feeling well, family need and the constant change in our day to day lives. They have stayed true to that road to realizing goals to stand before you today — ready to take on the world, to take on anything that comes their way.”
Hammond encouraged the class to recognize that “the best parts of life’s journey are better with the support of others.”
“To stay in the race of life, to last through challenges and failures, I encourage each of you to surround yourself with the sort of people who are right there with you in the trenches,” she said. “We are better together, with a common goal, with common vision and purpose. You can do a lot by yourself but you can do the impossible with others along for the journey. We are better together, you see.”
Class salutatorian Emma Gunderson, a with grade-point average of 3.90 on a 4.0 scale, thanked faculty members, coaches families and school staff for all their support through the years.
“Choteau Schools has been a place where we’ve been able to grow up as unique people,” she said. “I’m thrilled to see how our different abilities will make a difference in our somewhat divided world.”
Gunderon said she has always felt that her class was destined for greatness because of how aggressive they were.
“Many teachers were concerned and lectured us about kids getting hit square in the nose with Lacrosse sticks and dodgeballs. Yep, that’s right, we were destined for greatness,” she said. “Of course we all thought that this lecture was ridiculous because we all just wanted to be the best, bloody noses being a small price to pay for that sort of title. I’m glad we were so competitive from a young age because we learned to not settle for anything less than the best of our ability. This mentality carried into all aspects of life, for me it transitioned especially into sports.”
Through sports, Gunderson said, “I’ve learned how to be disciplined, selfless, and forgiving, but the most important lesson I learned was that when you fall down, grab some grit and pick yourself back up. I want to thank my coaches for teaching me fundamentals ranging from being a good athlete to being an even better person. Something as simple as not letting the ball touch the floor, tossing an orange thing in a hoop, and handing a metal tube off in spiked shoes shaped my character. In all seriousness, my coaches know me better than anyone. I can’t thank them enough.”
She also thanked CHS music teacher Lorran Depner. “Because of my love of music, Mrs. Depner saw that and inspired me to pursue this passion. With her love and support, music became an activity that I looked forward to every day,” she said.
“For all of the underclassmen and little brothers and sisters watching today, here is my advice: Be a well-rounded individual. Take every opportunity this place and community gives you,” she said. “I want to stress the importance of staying in different activities, because why not? You will never get these moments again, so do your best to be a part of something great.”
Gunderson said she hoped her classmates would always remember their class motto of “Moving Mountains.”
“Each of our journeys is going to be difficult, but keep in mind that we can do it, we can and will move mountains,” she said. “Moving those mountains are the moments that define us as young adults. As we embark on our future, be eager and welcoming, but remember that in order to reach the top of the mountain, you have to overcome the obstacles that life throws at you. This afternoon, the path has been paved, it’s time to gather our things, and begin this new and exciting journey.”
Valedictorian Ella Stott, with a 3.93 GPA, also thanked faculty, staff and family for their support through the years. “We likely wouldn’t be where we are right now without your guidance,” she said.
“Thank you to all of you that shared your wisdom and a willingness to help prepare us. Parents, you have brushed away all of our tears and kept us motivated. Teachers and staff, you take care of not only your own children, but all of us too. You work to expand our minds, pick us up each time we fall, and help to keep us on the right path. We couldn’t be more grateful,” she said.
Choteau Public Schools has offered the Class of 2022 many opportunities for growth and learning through academics and extracurricular activities.
“I know being a part of different sports and academic teams has taught me so much,” she said. “I have learned what characteristics I want to model in my life, such as responsibility and resiliency. I am grateful for those times we have been given to learn from encouraging teachers, coaches, and supportive staff.”
She also encouraged younger students to have patience and not rush through their high school years. “These are the years where you will just start finding yourself, finding what you enjoy and the type of people you want to surround yourself with, what your moral values are, and what you may want to do with your life in the future,” she said. “Have patience, don’t rush through this time, but enjoy it.”
Talking about her class, she said, “This class before you here was stubborn, I won’t even lie. We were opinionated and stood up for what we believed in at all times. We weren’t afraid of failure, and I hope you won’t be either.”
She said her class dealt with setbacks but didn’t let them get in the way. They learned to adapt and overcome.
“My key takeaway from this year is to aspire to be unbreakable,” she said. “You can get through anything and do anything that you choose to set your mind to achieving. Remember life is what you make it. Congratulations to the class of 2022.”
The CHS seniors invited high school track coach and English language arts teacher Callee Peebles to be their commencement speaker. Her speech, titled “Find the Gold,” encouraged students to savor the golden moments in their lives.
Peebles shared the advice her much-loved grandmother gave her. She said her grandmother “spreads sunshine and joy wherever she goes and always chooses to see the best in others and the world around her.
Despite the setbacks in life that her grandmother has faced, Peebles said, she has always kept this larger-than-life perspective, making everyone around her feel like the most important person in the room.
One day, Peebles said, she asked her grandmother how she does that. “I was prepared to listen to a long philosophical and complicated lesson. Yet, her response was short, sweet and to the point. She said: ‘You have to ‘Find the gold.’”
Peebles said her grandmother then explained that “when we intentionally choose to focus on the gold, those bright spots that we see in others, we can see humanity from a different perspective. And when we stop amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life and choose to see the golden moments that are right in front of our eyes, we can see the world from a different perspective.”
“Class of 2022, I challenge you to find your golden moments and to look for the gold in others,” she said. “Because maybe your life purpose isn’t supposed to be this huge thrill-seeking narrative, filled with accomplishment after accomplishment. What if, instead, for now you’re just meant to be the sunshine to someone’s stormy day? Or the voice of clarity to a frantic mind? You don’t have to be a superhero to save the world. You just need to be you.’
Peebles said this class has seen its share of difficult times, going through the COVID-19 pandemic, weathering huge losses and supporting one another through the hard times.
“I wish that I could say your life will always be roses and rainbows from here on out, but I can’t,” she said. “However, it is through these struggles, surrounding yourself with golden people, and your perseverance that finding the gold means just that much more.”
Peebles called the class an amazing group of young individuals. “I see future mechanics, nurses, engineers, counselors, scientists, teachers, CIA agents, tradesmen, outdoor enthusiasts, ranchers, heck maybe even a Formula One drift car racer,” she said. “You guys have always moved mountains in your unique and impressive way, and I know, without a doubt, you will make your mark on this world.”
“Class of 2022, I’d like you to take a deep breath. Look around the gym at all the people who are here to support you and capture this golden moment in your mind to remember forever,” she said. “Congratulations, you’ve done it.”
During the commencement program, the CHS band played a processional and the national anthem. Depner conducted a group of seniors, who sang, “The Climb.” The students also passed out carnations to their loved ones.
Choteau School Board Chairman Levi Hodgskiss with help from fellow board member Joe Haas, handed out diplomas. Fellow board member Jerry Stott presented his son, Sterling, with his diploma.