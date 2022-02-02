Operations revolving around nuclear Minuteman missiles have become a commonplace sight in Teton County and other areas surrounding Malmstrom Air Force Base. Now, for the first time in almost 60 years since its installment, the Minuteman system is being phased out and replaced with a new weapons project: the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent.
Construction on the original Minuteman missiles and related structures began in 1961 in Montana, the first site for building America’s intercontinental ballistic missile nuclear arsenal. The first “Ace in the Hole,” located outside of Belt, went active in October of 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Although some components of the weapon system have been upgraded since then, the U.S. Air Force GBSD website states “most of the system’s fundamental infrastructure still uses the original equipment.” In fact, missileers working in the underground Launch Control Centers today still work in a shock-resistant environment suspended by air cylinders — some from the Army Air Corps dating back to World War II, before the inception of the U.S. Air Force itself.
According to the Air Force project statement, “this system is expected to extend the capabilities of ICBMs through 2075.”
As the Air Force is still in the beginning stages of this project, landowners in Teton County may have received letters as part of a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), notifying them that their property may be affected by construction on the missile system’s new proposed utility corridor. The extent of the work done on personal private property, if any would be laying underground cables for a utility corridor.
Project Overview
In the existing Minuteman III system, 150 Launch Facilities (LFs, or the missile “silos”) and 15 Missile Alert Facilities (MAFs, which contain an above-ground building for security forces and the underground Launch Control Center for missileers) are all connected by 1,250 miles of utility corridors. These corridors contain a Hardened Intersite Cable System (HICS cables) of copper wire and limited bandwidth and cable air dryers designed to allow secure communication between the various sites.
The new GBSD system requires approximately 3,100 miles of new utility corridors spanning 13,800 square miles across Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Teton and Wheatland counties. This project is adhering to restrictions set by the National Environmental Policy Act, meaning the federal government must give proper consideration to the environment (including the health of land, water, crops and wildlife) and work to cause the least amount of negative impact as possible.
The government is not seeking any easements or restrictive covenants at this time, but is notifying the public that there may be a time in the future (likely in the year 2023) where 16-foot-wide easements or land purchases are requested along the corridors.
The entire project has four main parts: modernizing LFs and MAFs; establishing new utility corridors; establishing four temporary centralized staging areas (each about 10-15 acres to minimize travel time) and smaller staging areas at each LF and MAF; and establishing a temporary workforce housing camp with barrack-style modular housing to accommodate up to 3,000 construction workers and support personnel for two to five years.
Construction, renovation, missile maintenance, security operations and hiring additional personnel may start as early as 2023 and be complete by as late as 2036. It will take approximately seven months to renovate each LF and 12 months for each MAF.
Once the project is complete, residents shouldn’t see a dramatic change in missile field operations than they do now. Maintaining, removing and transporting the nuclear missiles with secure convoys is already a part of normal operations. No change in missile field personnel would occur with the GBSD system, and maintenance levels would be similar or slightly less than existing levels.
The proposed project also “would not include generating or disposing of nuclear material.” The GBSD ICBM is designed to have the same use requirements for the warheads as are carried on the Minuteman IIIs.
The old Minuteman III missiles in Montana would be removed and stored for a time at Malmstrom, and then be transferred to Hill Air Force Base in Utah or the Utah Test and Training Range; Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, or Camp Navajo, Arizona. Other components would be brought to Malmstrom to be sorted and demilitarized or disposed of. MAF surface buildings that are no longer active may be decommissioned.
Boosters (the part of the missile that propels it into space and then falls off) would be stored temporarily at the three missile bases (Malmstrom; Minot, North Dakota, and F.E. Warren in Wyoming) and disassembled at Hill, UTTR or Camp Navajo. Motors would be stored at those three locations and disposed of at UTTR.
Legal and Diplomatic Justifications
Congress and the President make decisions on whether the United States should possess nuclear weapons and the type and number of those weapons. Several principal national security policies and treaties contribute to the GBSD proposal, including:
• The U.S. Nuclear Posture Review is a legislatively mandated process that every presidential administration must complete to lay out that administration’s nuclear weapons policy. President Donald Trump’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review included modernizing the LFs and MAFs and replacing Minuteman IIIs with the GBSD system. President Joe Biden’s NPR commenced last summer and is expected to be released this year. Just last week, on Jan. 26, a group of 55 Democratic lawmakers from the House and Senate published a letter urging Biden to “question the necessity of new nuclear weapons systems.” Montana Sen. Jon Tester is a backer of GBSD, and chairs the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.
• The 1991 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) between the U.S. and the USSR aimed to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms. The treaty limits the number of ICBMs and warheads each party could possess. The 2010 New START further lowered the standards. The GBSD project is in line with both these treaties, as it doesn’t call for an increase in the number of nuclear missiles or warheads.
• The 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty prohibits “any nuclear weapon test explosion or any other nuclear explosion” anywhere in the world. GBSD would not resume nuclear explosive testing.
Public Comment
Along with the environmental concerns, there are also cultural and historical considerations for this project. Under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, federal agencies must consider the effects of their actions on historic properties and if there is a negative effect on a historic property, consider ways to alter the undertaking and avoid or reduce that negative effect.
The Air Force seeks to consider views of interested parties — including State Historic Preservation Officers, Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, culturally affiliated Tribes, state and local governments, organizations and the public — as this project continues. Resolutions to preserve this part of U.S. military history may include excavating archaeological sites, photographing locations, collecting written or oral histories and developing interpretive and educational materials for the public. Such actions have been taken before. For example, when the federal government decommissioned the Titan ICBMs, it established the Titan Missile Museum in Tucson, Arizona, and several other educational materials and centers to preserve the history of that project.
Any government agencies, organizations, tribal groups, businesses or individuals are asked to submit comments or concerns via a comment form on the project website (www.gbsdeis.com), via email to gbsdeis@tetratech.com, or in writing to Tetra Tech, Inc., c/o Jennifer Jarvis, 10306 Eaton Place, Suite 340, Fairfax, VA 22030, ATTN: GBSD Comments.