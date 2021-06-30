The Choteau Lions swim team on June 19 and 20 competed at the Cut Bank Invitational and traveled to the Bitterroot Invitational swim meet on June 26 and 27.
Coach Sheri Wilkerson is being assisted by Ellie Lee, a Choteau High School graduate with the class of 2021, and CHS student Olivia Jamison.
Choteau competes in the western division of the Montana Federation of Swimmers and has already competed in meets in Shelby on June 5 and 67, in Chester June 12-30.
There is no slated competition on July 3-4, but the Choteau swimmers will go to Fort Benton on July 10-11. They will host the huge Choteau swim meet on July 17 and 18. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the swim meet should contact swim team parent Jill Yeager at 406-808-1104.
On July 24-25, the Choteau swimmers will go to the divisional meet in Conrad, and will wrap up their season on July 31-Aug. 1 at the state meet in Columbia Falls.
Choteau’s advanced swimmers practice Monday through Friday from 7 to 8:30 a.m. while the beginner and intermediate swimmers practice Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.
At the Cut Bank and Bitterroot meets, Dax Yeager again swam strongly, winning first place in the preliminaries and finals of all three of his events, the 50 free, 50 breast and 100 free.
At the Bitterroot meet, Emily Thompson, 12 years old, took first in the 50 free and the 50 fly and second in the 50 back. Daisy Yeager, 10, took second in all three of her events, the 50 free, 50 breast and 50 fly.
Final results from the Cut Bank meet are:
Boys
•DeShawn Anthony, ages 9-10: 50 breast, 10th, 1:50.58.
•Trent Taylor, ages 9-10: 50 free, 3rd, 42.49; 50 breast, 3rd, 54.60; 50 back, 3rd, 58.99.
•Jesse Gebhardt, ages 11-12: 50 free, 7th, 43.23; 100 free, 7th 1:48.13.
•Dax Yeager, ages 11-12: 50 free, 1st, 30.95; 50 breast, 1st, 46.30; and 100 free, 1st, 1:14.74.
•Nathan Gunderson, ages 13-14: 50 free, 5th, 40.59; 100 breast, 3rd, 2:00.57; 100 free, 5th, 1:44.92.
Girls
•Natalie DeBruycker, ages 8 and under: 25 back, 9th, 36.31.
•Addison Christensen, ages, 11-12: 50 free, 10th, 50.02; 100 free, 8th, 2:06.09; 50 back, 8th, 1:06.38.
Choteau swimmers who competed in the preliminary heats but did not make the finals were: girls, 8 and under — Anna Gunderson, swimming in the 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back; Sealey Neal, swimming in the 25 free and 25 breast; Tanna Tschida, swimming in the 25 free; and, girls 9-10 — Daisy Yeager, swimming in the 50 fly.
The final results from the Bitterroot meet are:
Boys
•Dax Yeager, ages 11-12: 50 free, 1st, 27.97; 50 breast, 1st, 38.88; 100 free, 1st, 1:03.04.
Girls
•Daisy Yeager, ages 9-10: 50 free, 2nd, 37.44; 50 breast, 2nd, 50.14; 50 fly, 2nd, 53.48.
•Emily Thompson, ages 11-12: 50 free, 1st, 32.39; 50 back, 2nd, 38.87; 50 fly, 1st, 40.06.
•Olivia Jamison, ages 13-14: 50 free, 8th, 35.15; 100 breast, 5th, 1:46.88; 100 back, 7th 1:44.42.