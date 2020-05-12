The American Red Cross will be in Choteau for a community blood drive on Thursday, May 21, at the Choteau Pavilion.
With the effects of COVID-19 in the world, the top priority of the American Red Cross is to operate all blood drives in the safest way possible for all the blood donors, volunteers and staff, said Marilee Stott, organizer of the Choteau drive. “The May blood drive is very important to help ensure that there is blood for the many patients in need now and in the weeks to come,” she added.
At this blood drive, the only donors who will be able to attend the drive will be the donors with appointments. No walk-ins or extra people accompanying the donors will be allowed into the drive. All blood donors must make an appointment before the drive with their name on the registration schedule sheet to enter the pavilion.
To help with social distancing, donors should arrive to the drive only at your appointed time. All staff, volunteers and donors will be required to wear face masks that cover the mouth and nose at the blood drive in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Donors are asked to wear their own masks that cover their mouth and nose, or one will be provided at the door
Checking temperature of all staff, volunteers and donors before entering the blood drive will be required. If a person’s temperature is greater than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, they will not donate or work at the drive.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the check-in, health history and refreshment areas. Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and during the donation process. Staff and volunteers will wear gloves throughout the entire drive, changing gloves often. Donors’ beds will be sanitized between every donor and all surfaces at the drive will be routinely disinfected.
Social distancing will be practiced at the drive, allowing six feet between donors in all areas. The entrance to the drive will be the north door of the pavilion and the exit will be the south door. The refreshment table will be by the exit door with only pre-packaged goodies to share. Getting people to safely enter the drive, donate blood and exit the drive without lingering is the safety plan.
Donors can make their appointment in advance to attend the drive by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org. All donors who enter the drive must have their name on the list at the door.
Now is the time to prepare for the drive by keeping your body well hydrated and eating high-protein foods. On the day of the drive, wear clothing that is comfortable and tops with sleeves that will rise easily above the elbows. RAPIDPASS is an easy and effective way to start the donation process before leaving your home with an online pre-donation health history — simply go to redcrossblood.org/Rapid Pass. Remember, this may be done on the day of the drive only.
“Thank you to the Choteau community for your support as we come together at this critical time in the world to meet the blood needs of others,” Stott said. “Thank you for being on the team to save lives.”