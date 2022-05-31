Rodeo fans are invited to the Choteau Rodeo Grounds on June 4 and 5 for the Broncs and Babes Rodeo, featuring barrel racing, breakaway roping and bronc riding.
Tickets will be sold at the gate and admission is $10 per adult and free for all under the age of 15. Beverage and food concessions will be available and 89 Treasures Boutique will have western wear items for sale.
On June 4, registration for barrel racing will start at 4 p.m. with the competition beginning at 5 p.m.
On June 5, registration for breakaway roping will begin at 9 a.m. and roping will start at 10 a.m. At 4 p.m., registration will start for saddle and ranch bronc riding, and the event will start at 5 p.m. There will be “old man” breakaway roping for men 40 and older during the bronc riding.
Cowboys and cowgirls will compete for cash prizes for the best time and scores and can reg-ister, starting May 25, by calling or texting 406-590-1255.
Choteau cowgirl Charley Yeager is organizing the event and can be contacted for more infor-mation at 406-590-1255. She is seeking sponsors for the rodeo and is offering different sponsorship levels of $100 to $499; $500 to $999; and $1,000 or more. Each level comes with different benefits ranging from free tickets to VIP seating, complimentary beverages and food truck vouchers.