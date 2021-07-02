Teton County Justice of the Peace Pete Rasmussen on Friday afternoon held an initial appearance for two teenagers charged with separate counts of assault with a weapon stemming from an altercation in Choteau on Thursday night that involved stabbings and a hit-and run.
Jeremiah Michael Archibald, 19, who said in court that he was homeless and living in a tent, appeared on one count of assault with a weapon, for allegedly cutting Choteau resident Seth Johnson, a teenager who previously lived in Fairfield, on the bicep with an unknown weapon, causing him bodily injury.
Rylee Nicole McGuire, 18, of 1111 First Road N.E., Fort Shaw, appeared on one count of assault with a weapon for allegedly purposely or knowingly injuring another with a weapon by driving a 1999 pickup truck and running over Rebecca Qualls with the vehicle, injuring her.
The maximum penalty for this offense is 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Judge Rasmussen read each teenager their civil rights, noted that both would need a public defender appointed, and set bond at $100,000. He also set conditions for their release, should they post bail, and ordered them to appear in state District Court to face this and any other charges that might be filed on July 13 at 10 a.m. at the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau. The couple will eventually enter pleas to the charges in state District Court.
Teton County law officers early Friday morning arrested the pair south of Dutton on the Frontage Road after two vehicular pursuits throughout the county.
Chief Deputy Mark Grove on Friday morning told the Acantha that both Archibald and Johnson sustained stab wounds, none of which were life-threatening. The Choteau ambulance took Qualls from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau to Benefis hospital in Great Falls. Grove said he did not know the extent of her injuries.
He said the investigation is continuing as more evidence is processed and more interviews are done. Based on preliminary information — which could be incomplete and may change as the investigation continues — Grove said the Teton County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at about 11:08 p.m. on Thursday from someone reporting that a woman had been run over near the intersection of U.S. Highway and Airport Road in Choteau.
Dispatch sent two deputies to the call, Grove said, and when they arrived, they found that one man with stab wounds, Johnson, and Qualls had both been taken by private vehicle to BTMC in Choteau.
Groves said deputies talked to eye witnesses and others at the scene of the hit-and-run and obtained a description of a pickup truck that had left the gathering. This vehicle contained McGuire and Archibald.
One deputy stayed at the scene while the other deputy left to search for the suspect vehicle. Deputies contacted Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Stutz and Judge Rasmussen to obtain arrest warrants for the two who had left in the truck and to obtain search warrants to further the investigation. (Teton County Attorney Joe Coble is out of town this week at a county attorneys’ convention.)
In the general area south of Choteau, Grove said, the deputy on patrol saw a vehicle matching the description of the one that had left the scene of the altercation. As soon as the deputy turned on his vehicle’s lights and siren, Grove said, the suspect vehicle fled. The deputy, joined by another deputy, pursued the vehicle through the rural areas around Fairfield, Power and Dutton, Grove said, eventually losing the suspect vehicle in the dust kicked up on gravel county roads.
Through the investigation, however, law officers determined that the vehicle was likely in Dutton, and Grove, Undersheriff Clint Ellsworth and another deputy responded to Dutton, where they located the pickup truck, which again, fled, driving at high speeds in Dutton before leaving town and heading south on the Frontage Road.
Grove said the driver of the truck stopped on the Frontage Road as the vehicle ran out of gas.
Deputies then arrested Archibald and McGuire without incident between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Grove said the deputies communicated with the Choteau ambulance, which was coming back empty from taking Qualls to Great Falls and was driving through Dutton on its way back to Choteau. Grove said the ambulance crew stopped and picked up Archibald and a deputy and transported him to BTMC, where he was treated for stab wounds and then taken to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies transported McGuire directly to the county law enforcement center.
Grove said the investigation is continuing and Teton County will receive assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol’s crime scene processing team. Judge Rasmussen advised the defendants during their initial appearance that more charges may be filed against them in District Court as the investigation continues.