The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center (MCHF and WHC) announce their 14th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.
“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” said Bill Galt, MCHF & WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees around Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”
The MCHF and WHC board has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2022 inductions allowed the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.
In District 5, which includes Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties: The Living Inductee is Myrle Allon Gollaher of Cascade and the Legacy Inductte is Richard Thomas Loss of Fairfield.
The MCHF and WHC plan to honor the 2022 inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony and Western Heritage Gathering on April 9 in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn. More information will be posted on the organizations’ Facebook page and on website http://www.montanacowboyfame.org. This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.