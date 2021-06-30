The term of Fairfield farmer Levi Ostberg on the USDA’s Teton County Farm Service Agency Committee is expiring this year and filing for the elected position opened June 15 and will run through Aug. 2.
FSA Committee members make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered in their counties.
Ostberg, who represents the Fairfield Local Administrative Area, is one of three members on the committee. The others are Chad Dohey, representing the Dutton LAA, and Will Snodgrass of Pendroy, representing the Choteau LAA.
Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.
All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the Teton County FSA office in Choteau by Aug. 2.
Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters beginning Nov. 1. The Dutton LAA has 498 eligible voters; the Choteau LAA has 622 eligible voters; and the Fairfield LAA has 490 eligible voters in the FSA elections. The deadline to return the voted ballots to the Teton County USDA Service Center is Dec. 6. The newly elected board member will take office on Jan. 1, 2022.
Nationwide, more than 7,700 members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency. Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues.
A producers can contact the Teton County FSA office, 1102 Main Ave. N. Suite 2, Choteau, to find out how to get involved in this year’s county election. The office can be reached by telephone at 406-466-5351.