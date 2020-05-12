Teton County Commissioner candidate Charles Brown from Fairfield withdrew from the race on May 8, saying he is not ready to give up teaching.
A Fairfield Public Schools teacher, Brown was running as a Republican candidate and was facing former County Commissioner Sam Carlson, also a Republican, in the primary.
“I realize this is very poor timing as ballots were to be mailed May 8,” Brown said Friday afternoon. “It just came down to the fact I wasn’t ready to give up teaching, coaching and being a driver’s education instructor,” he said. “I enjoy teaching too much at this time.”
Brown said his family could see the stress he was under during this process since filing and as the election drew closer. “I fully apologize to the residents of Teton County for the bad timing and I wish to thank them for all their support,” he said.
Brown’s name will still appear on the ballot and if he receives the most votes, because he has officially withdrawn, the candidate with the second highest votes will move on to the general election in November as the Republican candidate. No Democratic candidate filed for the office.