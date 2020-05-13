The Old Trail Museum and the Choteau Visitors Center both announced last week that they will not be opening on Memorial Day weekend.
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce, which operates the Visitors Center, announced that it plans to keep the Visitors Center closed for the 2020 season, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
The Chamber board met with city and county officials on May 6 to discuss the criteria for opening the Visitor Center. After being informed of the governor’s sanitation requirements for the various phases of reopening, the Chamber board opted to keep the Visitor Center closed for the 2020 season, President Steve Dogiakos said in a news release.
The Chamber board also discussed how to make Choteau 4th of July celebrations work in each of the reopening phases. The Chamber board will present the options and timelines at the organization’s general membership Zoom meeting on May 13 at noon.
The Old Trail Museum also issued a press release last week, notifying the public that the OTM board has voted to keep the museum closed for the time being. “We will be keeping a close eye on how the country responds during this time,” OTM Director Julie Ameline said. As the state progresses to Stage II and Stage III of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky plan, the board will make a determination on whether it would be feasible to open the museum for part of the summer season.
OTM had initially rescheduled its major fundraiser, the Wild Game Feed, for May 30 but has since canceled that date. “We received so many wonderful donations for our auctions prior to this situation,” Ameline said. “We have carefully stored them away and have set a date of March 20, 2021 for our next Wild Game Feed. Thank you to everyone that has supported us.”
Over the winter, with the donated help of contractors Cam Morris and Dave Zion and the city crew, a new sewer service line has been installed to the museum complex. “This is an amazing improvement for our museum,” Ameline said.
The museum has received a grant to pay for the re-chinking and re-staining of the Metis Cabin and contractor Robert McCarthy will begin that project this month.
While the museum itself won’t be open, the OTM Ice Cream Parlor, under the operation of Brook Durocher, will open this week on May 15 with daily hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through May 24. On Memorial Day, the Ice Cream Parlor will switch to its summer hours of noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day weekend.