The Power Volunteer Fire Department and the Power ambulance on July 16 responded to a field fire at 450 10th Lane N.E., where an area farmer was badly burned in a swather fire.
PVFD Chief Erik Somerfeld said the fire was reported at 4:50 p.m. He said the farmer was swathing hay in an irrigated alfalfa field southwest of Power, running an older-style cabless swather.
Somerfeld said the fire apparently started when a hydraulic pump on the swather seized up and the belt driving the pump caught on fire. The fire spread to other belts and the fuel line, triggering a gas vapor explosion that caught the man’s clothing on fire.
The Power ambulance transported the man to Benefis Health System in Great Falls.
Somerfeld also called on the Fairfield VFD to respond as the initial page had the wrong address — an address that was closer to Fairfield.
Carla Pfeifle with the Power Community News on Monday said members of the man’s family have identified him as Allen Goodman. His wife, Lana Goodman, posted on social media that Allen was flown from Benefis to the burn unit at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City and she is with him there now.
Their daughter, Maria Pate, also posted on social media on July 17 that her father sustained second and third degree burns and will need surgery. She said the doctors have told the family he will need to remain in the hospital for recovery for four to eight weeks.
Another one of the couple’s daughters, Michelle Uffelman of Hardin, told Pfeifle that the family will need help to finish haying and to continue irrigating a small 18-acre field and another 12-acre field with hand line and a wheel line. Maria Pate can be reached at 406-600-1304 and Michelle Uffelman can be reached at 406-679-2706.
Somerfeld said the fire burned about an acre and a half in the hay field and was stopped by a county road. The swather sustained heavy damage as nearly every non-metal part on it was burned.
Teton County has received rainfall in late June and early July from late afternoon thunderstorms, but Somerfeld said high temperatures and wind are drying fields right back out. “The wind has already sucked all the puddles up,” he said, adding that fire danger in the county is likely high if not verging on extremely high.
He encouraged people who are in the hayfield this summer to make sure they have both chemical fire extinguishers and pressurized water extinguishers. Having a water truck in every field and having a tractor with a plow or disc connected are also recommended.
He also reminded farmers and ranchers or any rural landowners to call immediately if a fire occurs. The volunteer firefighters won’t mind turning around if the fire is put out by the landowners, but they’d rather be rolling if they are needed, he said.
The Power fire was just one of several Teton County volunteers responded to last week. The Choteau, Dutton and Power VFDs responded to a CRP field fire near 880 19th Road N.E. on July 17 at 10:30 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.