I hope you were able to enjoy the nice weather we have had. In last week’s article I visited with you about taking a forage sample. This week, we will scratch the surface of the other side of forage sampling: the results.
There are multiple details and formulas that go with forage analysis interpretation. Fortunately, MSU Extension offers a helpful MontGuide on this subject, titled “Forage Analysis Interpretation.”
The guide does an excellent job detailing the information a producer will likely see when they get their results from the lab. Typical results often include quantitative values such as moisture, protein, fiber, fat, Total Digestible Nutrients (TDN), net energy, Relative Feed Value (RFV), Relative Feed Quality (RFQ) and macro minerals.
Protein is associated with rate of gain as well as milk production. Fiber is an important factor in digestive health. Fat reflects the energy contained in the feed. Relative Feed Values, while not used in ration formulation, are often looked at by producers as a general indicator of forage quality. The macro minerals calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and sulfur are also measured. Trace minerals are not typically analyzed unless specifically requested. This request will cost the producer an extra charge beyond the standard test fee.
Speaking of optional analyses, nitrates, mold and yeast counts can also be tested for at an additional charge. Nitrates and some molds can be fatal to animals. Our office can do a quick test that indicates if nitrates are present as well as a quantitative test if needed. Mycotoxins, the toxins produced by mold, can also be analyzed. It is an expensive test, and it is recommended that the producer identify the species of mold first.
Producers who baled hay between 20%-35%, hay that has been in above-normal precipitation, or hay stacked on wet ground have increased chances for mold. According to the guide, our own MSU Schutter Diagnostic Lab can identify mold species before submitting the sample for a quantitative mycotoxin screening.
The information received from the test lab can add value to forages to be sold, and can be used to formulate rations that improve the health and productivity of the herd or flock. If you would like a copy of this MontGuide, have questions about forage test results or have suggestions on future topics you are interested in, please contact me at the Extension Office at 466-2491 or by email at karen.forseth1@montana.edu. Have a good week and remember: if you eat, you are involved in agriculture.