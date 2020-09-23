The work on the North Fork Teton Road west of Choteau on the USFS Rocky Mountain Ranger District is progressing on target,’ the USFS said in a news release on Wednesday.
The contractor plans to apply calcium chloride to the road beginning on the west end at the West Fork Teton Trail Head and working east to the snowmobile parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Motorists traveling the road during this time could be delayed up to four hours.
On Sept. 29, the contractor will finish applying calcium chloride to the road picking up where he left off at the snowmobile parking lot and continuing east to the Forest boundary from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Motorists can expect delays for up to four hours if travelling this road during this time.
Sometime between Thursday, Sept. 24, and Tuesday, Sept. 29, the contractor will replace all the planking on the Elko bridge. This could occur anytime during these six days between their normal operating hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists could experience a 30- to 45-minute delay if they come upon the contractor while the bridge work is underway.