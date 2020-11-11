The Choteau City Office closed on Nov. 5 because of COVID-19 and will remain closed until Nov. 16, Mayor Chris Hindoien announced at the City Council’s Nov. 4 meeting and on the city’s Facebook page.
Hindoien said all three city office staffers, City Finance Officer Jodi Rogers, Deputy Clerk Tom Frownfelder and utilities clerk Shelby Daley will be out on quarantine and the office will be closed to the public. He said the staffers are planning to work from home, and he will pick up the mail, clear out the city’s drop box and take calls from citizens at 590-3031 or emails at chindoien@choteaumt.org, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (The city office phone at 466-2510 will be forwarded to his cell phone.)
“We ask that you mail in your utility bills or drop them in the slot on the front door. If you need to pay your bill using a credit card, we ask that you go online to www.choteaumt.org and use that platform,” Hindoien wrote in the Facebook post. “Cash will be difficult for me to process and provide receipts to folks at this time.”
“If there are cemetery requests or inquiries, I ask that you give me a little bit of time to collect and generate the information you may be needing,” he said. “We will be able to get through this period with little to no hiccups.”
The city office was thoroughly cleaned on Nov. 5.
Hindoien said none of the city’s public works crew or director Mike Maples were exposed. The public works crew is doing business as usual.
In other business at the short Zoom meeting last week, the council unanimously approved paying Great West Engineering an estimated $223,900 for wastewater project design and construction services.
Under this contract amendment, Great West will provide the design, bidding and construction services for the city’s 2020 wastewater improvement project. The project includes replacement of about 5,400 feet of sewer collection main lines with new eight-inch PVC mains, 15 new manholes and the reconnection of 70 sewer services. Design is anticipated to be completed by February 2021 with bidding and construction in the spring and summer of 2021.
Great West will also provide grant administration assistance to the city as requested from November through December 2021. These services will include helping the city administer grants and loans through state and federal funding agencies, maintaining complete project files, verifying contractors’ labor compliance, coordinating with bond counsel and loan closing and producing project closeout reports.
The council also voted unanimously to grant a request from Trinity Lutheran Church to close the road between the City Park and the railroad tracks between First Street Northeast and First Street Southeast on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. for a Living Nativity, hosted by TLC with participation from the Choteau LDS Church, the United Methodist Church and, tentatively, the Choteau Baptist and New Life churches.
TLC has notified the neighboring property owner, Front Range Supply, which has no objection to the temporary street closure.
In informational matters, Councilman Steve Howard, who serves on the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, said the VFD has received on loan the new engine truck from the Montana State Fire Training School. “It is in the hall and ready to go, so we have a nice, new backup structure truck,” he said.
The council’s next meeting is set for Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and will include a public hearing on the city’s Rural Development grant and loan application for the water system improvements (not the same as the sewer system project — the city is working on both infrastructure improvement projects).