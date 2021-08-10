There is a changing of the guard at the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and Ben Rhodes couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishments under his watch and for its future.
Rhodes, who has been a member of the Fairfield department since July of 1989, stepped down as the chief this summer after serving in that position for the past 21 years. Nick Dale, a 27-year member of the department and the assistant chief for the past 21 years, will move into the chief position.
“I might be a little biased, but we have the best department in the state,” Rhodes said with a smile on his face. In all seriousness, Rhodes said, “the Fairfield crew truly is the envy of departments throughout the state for the unbelievable number of volunteers on or waiting to be part of the crew.” For the past several years they have had a full roster of 34 volunteers and a healthy waiting list.
The growth of the department is one of the reasons Rhodes has elected to retire. There is an excellent core group of volunteers ready to take on the leadership role, he said. “Plus, an impressive group of younger residents, many children of present or former members of the department, willing to step up and be the future moving forward,” he added. One of those volunteers is his son, Robert Rhodes.
He said the department has 13 volunteers in the 20-30 age group, 10 or more in the 30-40 age group and a few more senior members in both age and experience. “It really is a good balance for a department, and one I believe with a good future,” Rhode said. He used the new chief as an example; both of his brothers, two nephews and a sister-in-law are on the department.
Rhodes believes a key component of attracting and keeping the volunteers is providing the necessary training, having state-of-the-art equipment and supporting each other — all things the leadership of the department has always strived to achieve, he said.
His predecessors taught him these traits, he said. Rhodes spoke of Steve Diedrich, whom he succeeded chief after Diedrich’s death in 2000, and Dick VanAuken, another former fire chief. “I joined a small group, as there have only been a handful or so of previous chiefs,” he said. “That tells you how well the department has been run and how great the support has always been for those in leadership.”
As an example of how hard they work, Rhodes said he is very proud that in most cases, the trucks are rolling within five minutes of receiving a call, keeping in mind safety first as volunteers travel to the station. The training along with the support and willingness of area businesses to allow employees to volunteer makes that possible. The Fairfield firefighters respond to an average of 40 to 50 calls a year. They work closely with the ambulance crew, of which Rhodes was a part of for 20 years.
Over the past few years, he has also witnessed a big change in the camaraderie and respect between the departments in Teton County. “We train the same and work well together when called upon for mutual aid,” Rhodes said. “That is a big bonus to this county.”
Rhodes reflected on a list of accomplishments in the last 20 years. Chief among them is the construction of a new fire hall. “The whole department worked hard to raise funds for the new fire hall with great support from the community,” he said. “The crew takes pride in the facility.” The department has also worked with the city to upgrade the hydrant system.
He is also excited about the programs they use to upgrade equipment without costing the taxpayers additional funds. They are also fortunate, when needed, to have members who are mechanics who can repair almost anything, he said.
“Like everyone, we have a tight budget but have found a way to make it work and are willing to hold fundraisers to add extra money to the budget,” Rhodes added.
Rhodes said when he joined the Fairfield fire department, they were short on volunteers and were looking for new and younger members. “I was pleased to be able to give back to the community by volunteering on the fire department,” he said. “I quickly discovered I received back as much as I was giving in the camaraderie with the fellow firemen. They have become my extended family; we are there for each other in the good times and when there are challenges. You couldn’t ask for a better group of individuals.”
He also has formed friendships with fellow firefighters throughout Teton, surrounding counties and all over the state. “I have met some of the best people through my years of serving as a fireman,” he said.
Doing the paperwork and dealing with issues that arise are things he won’t miss, but he said it is necessary to run an efficient department.
Rhodes isn’t done volunteering. He still serves on the county fire department and recently became the commander of the Teton County Search and Rescue Unit. He said there are 18 members on the crew and the number of calls varies.
He and his wife Pandora have five children between them and four grandchildren.
Dale, a member of the Fairfield Town Public Works Department, is honored to step into the fire chief position. He looks forward to carrying on the high standards established by those who have served before him. “I have learned a great deal from Ben and will look to him for continued guidance,” he added. “I have some big shoes to fill.” The politics behind the job will be a new part of the job, Dale said. “But I know I have good support behind me.”
He recalled he was recruited to join the department by Diedrich. “I think it was a way to keep me out of trouble,” he laughed. Dale brings a variety of experience to the job. He is certified in high angle, confined space and swift water rescues. He oversaw the annual service check on fire truck engines — a side business he is phasing out to a fellow firefighter. He has also taken an active role in maintaining the fleet of vehicles.
He too spoke of the positive side of the family-type atmosphere in the department and team effort among the neighboring departments. Dale said at the recent larger fires in the county, no matter which departments responded, they have worked as one cohesive unit. “It is nice to know there is extra manpower and equipment when we need it,” Dale said.
He doesn’t foresee any major changes with him at the helm. He will continue to work toward upgrading the equipment as needed, through grants and other programs. “We have been very fortunate to find the equipment we have for little or nothing in some cases,” Dale said. “It is because we are proactive and have found a source for used equipment that has made most of this possible.”
A priority will be to replace the department’s self-contained breathing apparatuses. At $8,500 a piece, the replacements will take a big chuck of money.
Nick is a graduate of Fairfield High School and is married to Gina Dale. The couple has a daughter and two grandchildren.