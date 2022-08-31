Bear in elk pasture on south edge of Choteau

David Duffner Jr., a member of the Choteau city crew, took this picture of a sub-adult or young grizzly bear trapped in a high-fenced elk pasture on the south edge of Choteau earlier on Wednesday. The public is asked to avoid this area today and tonight as grizzly managers attempt to remove or free the bear.

Updated at 5:05 p.m. — Choteau city officials, Teton County law enforcement and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly management specialists on Wednesday are encouraging Choteau residents to stay away from the privately-owned elk pastures that run parallel to Seventh Street Southwest on the south edge of town. A sub-adult or young adult grizzly bear has gotten into one of the high-fenced pastures and FWP is working with the landowner to remove or free the bear.

MFWP grizzly management specialist Chad White said people reported the bear in a high-fenced pasture adjacent to another pasture where the landowner runs domestic elk (there are no elk in the pasture where the bear was spotted). White said he was driving by when the call came in and immediately responded along with officers from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

They shut down traffic to Seventh Street Southwest, and White and wildlife technician Daniel McHugh, using a bear dog and a drone that uses infrared technology to scan for heat, tried to haze the bear out of the pasture.