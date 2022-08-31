Updated at 5:05 p.m. — Choteau city officials, Teton County law enforcement and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly management specialists on Wednesday are encouraging Choteau residents to stay away from the privately-owned elk pastures that run parallel to Seventh Street Southwest on the south edge of town. A sub-adult or young adult grizzly bear has gotten into one of the high-fenced pastures and FWP is working with the landowner to remove or free the bear.
MFWP grizzly management specialist Chad White said people reported the bear in a high-fenced pasture adjacent to another pasture where the landowner runs domestic elk (there are no elk in the pasture where the bear was spotted). White said he was driving by when the call came in and immediately responded along with officers from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
They shut down traffic to Seventh Street Southwest, and White and wildlife technician Daniel McHugh, using a bear dog and a drone that uses infrared technology to scan for heat, tried to haze the bear out of the pasture.
White said the bear was panting and showing signs of physical distress, when it went into dense brush. After they lost visual contact, they were unable to find the bear. White said it is likely the young bear bedded down in the dense brush to wait out the heat of the day and for the cover of nightfall when it will likely work to find its way out of the pasture.
He said trying to force the bear out of a day bed where it feels safe would be unwise, and he said he did not want to put the bear in a position where it tried to climb out of the high fenced pasture and head into Choteau.
White and McHugh have set a trap in the pasture. If the bear is caught in the trap, they will relocate it. If it leaves the pasture on its own, it will likely head for the Teton River corridor, where it will have the cover of trees as it leaves the area.
White said people should avoid the area today and tonight.
Mayor Chris Hindoien posted on social media that “FWP and the TCSO are asking that folks stay diligent when on the south side of Choteau. They will again be out this evening in an effort to let the bear out of the area. Please give them space and be ‘Bear Aware.’”
Choteau Public Schools at about 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday sent out a telephone message to all parents, warning them about the bear. The school campus is several blocks northwest of where the bear was spotted.
White said his technician was on a bear call in Augusta (where they trapped a black bear) and he was responding to several other calls of sightings on Wednesday when the call about the bear in the elk pasture came in. He said the FWP still maintains a telephone alert system, but he did not have time to go back to the office, compose the message and activate the system. He said the bear in the pasture was not posing a threat to people, that it was confined to a specific area and that he did not consider that an emergency. He also said that the city of Choteau alerted residents through social media. He said he hopes to work with Teton County officials to use the county's Code Red alert system in the future.
White also said that he will leave bear warning signs up at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds through Saturday, when the Choteau Ranch Rodeo will be held there.
Earlier this week, he received a report of bear scat found next to a deer carcass at the rodeo grounds. The city removed the carcass on Aug. 27 and he has not had any other reports of a bear there. He said he could not identify whether the bear that had fed there was a grizzly or a black bear.
All the noise, traffic and commotion that a rodeo brings would likely scare any bear out of the area, he added.
McHugh agreed but also asked people attending the ranch rodeo to dispose of any uneaten food or beverages in garbage containers that will be hauled away, making sure there are no attractants to draw a bear back after the rodeo concludes.
White said he and McHugh have responded to numerous sightings of black and grizzly bears in August as bears are seeking food sources in preparation for hibernation in October and November.
The ongoing drought has caused patchy berry production and bears are seeking out other food sources, including grain spilled on the ground during harvest or fruit from apple, pear and plum trees that has fallen on the ground.
Any landowner with a livestock carcass, fruit trees or spilled grain who wants help mitigating the attractants can call White at 406-788-4755 or McHugh at 406-240-2930. McHugh emphasized that bears are traveling through this area routinely, and people can make adjustments to ensure that no attractants on their property cause bears to linger rather than passing through.
Both FWP employees encouraged people to remain bear aware while working and recreating outdoors; to keep their homes and yard free of attractants (spilled grain, pet food, bird feeders, garbage); and for those going into the field for big game archery to hunt with a partner, to be aware of bear signs and to avoid dense brushy areas.