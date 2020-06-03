The Teton County Board of Health on May 26 unanimously approved conditions to allow the Renegade Youth Steer Show and Jackpot and the Teton County 4-H Fair to take place in June.
The Board of Health is requiring organizations planning large events to develop a written plan for mitigating the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to participants and audience members. The groups or individuals then present their plans to the board and answer any questions before asking the board to approve their plans.
Gov. Steve Bullock in mid-May authorized the state to enter “Phase 2” on June 1. This second phase of reopening allows bars and restaurants to increase their seating areas to 75% of their building capacity, and allows businesses, such as gyms, pools, and bowling alleys, to reopen with various capacity and distancing restrictions.
Where Phase 1 allowed gatherings of up to 10 people where social distancing could not be maintained, Phase 2 allows gatherings of up to 50 people where social distancing cannot be maintained. Also, as of June 1, the governor is no longer requiring out-of-state travelers coming to Montana for non-work-related matters to self-quarantine for two weeks.
As of June 1, the state had 41 active cases of COVID-19 in a handful of counties. Governor Bullock on Monday said that 22 of the active cases were in Big Horn County and 12 are in Yellowstone County.
In all, 30 of Montana’s 56 counties have reported cases of the viral illness. So far, Teton County has not had any confirmed cases.
The Board of Health meeting was held at the Teton County Courthouse Annex in Choteau with board members Elaine Sedlack, Lin Wright, Ken Bassmann and Jim Hodgskiss attending in person and Chairman Tim Sinton and member Randy Morris logging on through Zoom.
Others present included Teton County Public Health Department Director Melissa Moyer, County Sanitarian Austin Moyer and Teton County Extension Agent Jane Wolery. Chelsee Yeager, representing the Renegade Steer Show, participated online.
The Renegade Youth Steer Show and Jackpot will be held on June 6 at the Weatherbeater Arena in Choteau while the Teton County 4-H Fair will be June 24-28 with activities in the City Park, at the Choteau Pavilion, at the Weatherbeater Arena, at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds and at the Stage Stop Inn Rocky Mountain Convention Center.
Before the board took action on the two new requests for events, Melissa Moyer and Bassmann updated the board on how the Montana High School Rodeo Association two-day rodeo in Choteau on May 21 and 22 went.
Bassmann, an EMT who volunteers on the Choteau ambulance crew, was at the event both days and said that overall the organizers and participants followed the COVID-19 rules well, but he said families did not appear to try to cut down on the number of people attending. He said he saw aunts, uncles, grandparents and many younger siblings of participants attending.
Melissa Moyer said that as of May 26, her office had not been notified of anyone attending the rodeo testing positive for COVID-19. She said one of the local organizers, Bev Yeager, wrote to the Health Department and said the event went well. She said her office got one phone call from a Choteau resident who drove by the Rodeo Grounds in the morning and evening and said individuals there were not socially distancing.
TCHD R.N. Erin Jones, who attended the rodeo because it is a reACT (anti-tobacco) program event said she saw signs everywhere, health-check stations and people wearing wrist bands to show they had come through the health-check stations.
Melissa Moyer also said that high school graduations held on May 24 in Fairfield and Choteau went well, according to school administrators.
Yeager introduced the Renegade Youth Steer Show and Jackpot event, explaining that youth will bring their steers and show them. They will be judged and the top performers will receive a cash jackpot award, funded by their entry fees.
The Renegade Show written health plan provides that:
•No one who is ill will be allowed to attend.
•The Weatherbeater Arena will be well marked with signs to ensure social distancing guidelines are being met.
•Social distancing will be enforced for participants and their families, trailer parking, judges and show workers.
•Everyone who comes into the event will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
•Registration will be done by mail before the event.
•Handwashing stations will be available and bathrooms will be cleaned by show staff every hour.
•A local food truck and coffee truck will be invited to attend and customers will be asked to continue to socially distance.
•Attendees will be advised to wear face masks when in public places and to practice social distancing at all times. Masks will be available for those who request them.
•No spectators will be allowed.
Yeager said the show organizers know that several high-risk children hope to participate so they are doing everything possible to keep those kids safe. She said this event is the first in a series with the next one to be held in Helena. So far, 32 youth are entered.
Sinton, a physician assistant with the Great Falls Clinic who serves as the county’s medical officer, said the written plan covers all the concerns and was well done. “As long as you follow the plan, I don’t see a problem with it,” he said.
The board then voted unanimously to allow the event as long as the written plan is followed, there are no intervening directives from the Governor’s Office and no new information comes to light that would indicate the show is not in the best interests of the county.
Extension Agent Wolery had provided the board the 4-H Council’s written plan for the fair in advance. The 20-plus-page document covers all facets of the county fair, where an average of 150 youth involved in the 4-H program typically enter their program projects for judging and show and sell their market beef, swine, goat, lamb and chicken projects.
Under the plan, many of the typical events will be changed. The animal shows will be modified to allow for the fewest touch points and to accommodate social distancing. The market livestock sale will be converted to online and in person (at the Stage Stop Inn) using photos and/or videos of the cattle, sheep, goats and lambs. Static exhibits will be judged and photographed at the Choteau Pavilion but there will be no public display and 4-H’ers will have the option to take part in interview judging or opt out. None of the events will be open to the public.
The 4-H Council will allow 4-H members and limited immediate family members to attend the livestock shows, and families will be encouraged not to bring their younger children or other children who aren’t in 4-H to the events. Registration will be done online or through the mail.
New protocols will also be instituted for weighing in and photographing livestock, for participating in the livestock shows and for shipping the animals after the fair.
Hand sanitizers will be provided at all the livestock shows and equipment used in the shows will be sanitized between each use. There will be no bleachers in the arena, families should plan to stand or bring their own seating, in accordance with social distancing measures.
There will be no common or picnic gathering areas and no food or beverages will be sold or provided.
All participants and everyone else attending will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Staff will wear masks at high contact points or when six-feet social distancing cannot be maintained. Judges will not shake hands with participants.
The following events will be dropped from the 2020 fair: Textile judging, textile show, family dance, Round Robin showmanship, public spectators, live animal auction, ribbon and premium disbursal in person, Meat and Greet Buyer’s reception, concessions and the in-person carcass evaluation event.
The textile judging will be rescheduled for late July under certain conditions.
Wolery said the lengthy plan was necessary so that all members and volunteer would understand the requirements. She said the plan encourages but does not require participants, volunteers and others to wear facial masks.
Austin Moyers said he would recommend that the organizers add hand-washing stations in the Weatherbeater Arena in addition to the sinks in the bathrooms.
Wolery said there would be hand sanitizer available and she could also add hand-washing stations.
Melissa Moyer said even if the state is going to Phase II under the governor’s Reopening the Big Sky plan on June 1, that the 4-H Council should stick with its written plan.
She also suggested that the organizers reach out to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and ask for periodic patrols through the Weatherbeater Arena.
Wolery also asked whether the board would have any issues if the organizers decided to do the animal shows in an outdoor ring. “No,” Melissa Moyer replied. “In fact, that would likely be preferable.”
The board then unanimously approved the 4-H Fair plan with the same contingencies as the Renegade Steer Show and Jackpot.
In other business, the board also discussed Choteau 4th of July festivities. Melissa Moyer said she had met with chamber leadership and the chamber is planning a modified parade route that will not go down Main Avenue in an attempt to discourage people from congregating and failing to socially distance themselves.
She also said that the Choteau American Legion has voted to proceed with its Northern Rodeo Association-sanctioned rodeo on July 4 but she has not been contacted by any of the rodeo committee members with a written plan, which would still be needed in Phase II of the reopening plan.
Bassmann is a member of the American Legion and Hodgskiss’ son Levi is the commander of the Sons of the American Legion. They both said they would contact the two organizations and ask them to work with the Board of Health on a written plan.