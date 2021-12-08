The Choteau High School wrestling team has 10 wrestlers out for the season, including two girls and eight boys. The boys took second place last week at the Cascade High School Badger invitational meet.
Choteau Coach Sam Armstrong returns as the head coach and is again assisted by Levi Guenzler. The two girls out for wrestling this year are freshman Arionna Gomes, wrestling in the 103-113 pound weight class who also wrestled as an eighth grader, and senior Daysha McLoughlin, wrestling in the 120-126 pound weight class. This is Gomes’ first year in high school wrestling and McLoughlin’s second as she wrestled during her sophomore year.
At the tournament, Gomes went 1-1, placed second and scored 18 team points. McLoughlin went 0-1, placed third and scored nine team points. There were no girls teams entered in the tournament, though several of the schools competing brought girls to compete. Choteau’s girls scored the fourth most points among girls wrestling.
Armstrong said about 30 girls competed in the girls side of the tournament. None of the schools brought a full team of girls, and it appears that most schools in this area have two to five girls out.
Both girls did well in the tournament and will continue to work hard on confidence and technique as the season progresses.
Choteau boys out for wrestling this season are seniors, Jeffery Colesworthy at 138 pounds, Jared Selander at 182 pounds, Carter Morgan at 205 pounds and Jacob Major at 285 pounds; sophomores, Percy Bechtold at 160 pounds and Augustus Lee at 185 pounds; and freshmen, Nathan Gunderson at 126 pounds and Nick Morgan at 138 pounds.
Carter Morgan started his senior year wrestling with a first-place finish at the tournament, pinning all three of his opponents and scoring 28 points for the team.
Coach Armstrong said he had a good, strong tournament with good opponents. This week, he will have better competition at the Glasgow High School invitational tournament on Dec. 10 and 11. “I was very proud of his performance and how he just took ahold of it,” Armstrong said.
Gunderson went 4-1 at the tournament, placed third and scored 22 team points. Armstrong said Gunderson is the team’s wrestler of the week, for a great performance at tournament, where his only loss was to the eventual champion.
Colesworthy, 4-1, placed third and scored 16 team points. Armstrong said his weight class had multiple state-ranked wrestlers and offered very tough competition. The coaches voted his match with Miguel Ramos of Fairfield as the team’s “most exciting match.” Colesworthy was dominant on his feet, Armstrong said, adding, “It was a really exciting, nerve-wracking match to watch. It was just fun.” Colesworthy won the match by an 11-8 decision.
Bechtold, 2-1, placed second and scored 22 team points. Armstrong said Bechtold is wrestling well, learning from his mistakes and did a great job making it into the championship match, where he was pinned by a state placer.
Selander, 4-2, placed fourth and scored 20 team points. His only losses were to state placer Cyrus Richardson from Manhattan High School, Armstrong noted.
Lee, 3-1, placed second and scored 24 team points. Armstrong said Lee wrestled well right up to the championship, in which he had to face his teammate, Carter Morgan and lost by pin.
Major, 2-1, placed third and scored 14 team points. The coach said all of Major’s matches were close and he did a great job on opening weekend, beating several wrestlers who were very experienced.
Nick Morgan went 2-2 at the tournament and scored six team points. His tournament competition was cut short by an injury in his match with a Three Forks/Ennis wrestler. Armstrong said Morgan got illegally tossed and injured his arm. Coaches pulled him from the rest of the tournament and are hoping the injury will heal up this week and he will be able to compete in Glasgow.
Armstrong said he was pleased overall at all of his wrestlers’ performance and the boys taking home the second-place trophy. “It’s a fun crew,” he said. “We had a blast.”
They will continue to work on conditioning and technique in practice, he said, adding, “I like the direction they are going.”
This week, the team will leave early Friday morning for Glasgow and will compete in a duals tournament Friday evening and then a regular tournament on Saturday. The tournament will give Choteau’s wrestlers the chance to see many teams from Eastern Montana, including Huntley Project.
Armstrong noted that the CHS wrestlers are selling Christmas trees for $50 each at the tree lot next to Country Hallmark in Choteau. They cut down the trees on the national forest over Thanksgiving and will use the proceeds of the sales to help with club and travel competitions.
The Choteau wrestlers will debut at home on Thursday, Jan. 6, when they host the Choteau mixer starting at 6 p.m. This will also be senior night for the boys and girls wrestlers.
Choteau High School will host the massive Choteau Classic junior varsity and varsity tournaments on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15, and the team will finish regular season competition on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Simms mixer. The Western Division tournament is set for Feb. 4-5 in Butte.
Members of the Western B/C Division, in addition to Choteau are: Anaconda, Arlee, Bigfork, Broadwater County, Cascade, Conrad, Cut Bank, Darby, Fairfield/Augusta, Florence-Carlton, Heart Butte, Jefferson County, Lincoln County, Manhattan, Plains/Hot Springs, Powell County, Shelby, Simms, St. Ignatius/Charlo, Superior/Alberton, Thompson Falls/Noxon, Three Forks/Ennis, Valier and Whitehall/Harrison.
The all-class state wrestling tournament is set for Feb. 11-12 in Billings with divisions for both girls and boys.
STATISTICS
Cascade Badgers Invitational
Team scores
1. Jefferson County, 218; 2. Choteau, 152; 3. Whitehall, 135.5; 4. Three Forks/Ennis, 130; 5. Plains/Hot Spring, 124; 6. Cascade, 119; 7. Conrad, 117.5; 8. Broadwater County 105; 9. Fairfield, 94.5; 10. Columbus/Absarokee, 76; 11. Shelby, 60; 12. Arlee, 55; 13. Simms, 45; 14. White Sulphur Springs, 23; 15. Fort Benton, 20; 16. Manhattan, 18; 17. Valier, 16; 18. Harlem, 14; 19. Heart Butte, Powell County and Roundup, 0.
Choteau individual results
Girls
103/113— Arionna Gomes, bye; p. Autumn Walker, Columbus/Absarokee, 1:07; p. by Harley Wade, Simms, :55.
120/126— Daysha McLoughlin, bye; p. by Lily Grismer, Cascade, 1:53; bye; bye.
Boys
126 — Nathan Gunderson p. Wyatt Hood, Columbus/Absarokee, 2:38; p. Tyrel Thomas, Arlee, :56; p. by Cameron Mikesell, Jefferson, :35; p. Hood, 3:51; p. Thomas King, Conrad, 1:26.
138 — Jeffery Colesworthy, bye; p. Sky Van Der Gang, Plains/Hot Spring, 0:37; dec. Sean Ward, Fairfield, 12-6; p. by Harold Miller, Shelby, 3:20; dec. Michael Leach, Simms, 2-0; dec. Miguel Ramos, Fairfield, 11-8.
145 — Nick Morgan tech. fall by Roper Mycke, Conrad, 16-1; p. Gunnar Smith, Columbus/Absarokee, 2:55; won by injury default over Tanner Campbell, Broadwater, 1:20; lost by injury default to Gabe Hungerford, Three Forks/Ennis.
160 — Percy Bechtold, bye; p. RJ Knoll, Arlee, 3:06; p. Spur Ryan, Plains/Hot Spring, 1:22; p. by Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, 3:15.
182 — Jared Selander p. Jeryn Belcourt, Arlee, :52; dec. by Cyrus Richardson, Manhattan, 3-4; p. Karson Klapan, Whitehall, 1:26; p. Ethan Wock, Whitehall, 1:50; p. Garrett O’Connor, Arlee, 2:32; p. by Richardson, 1:56.
205 —Augustus Lee p. Donivan Bohman, Shelby, :45; p. Hal McGregor, :33; p. Kix Telford, Columbus/Absarokee, :21; p. by Carter Morgan, Choteau, 1:08.
— Carter Morgan, bye; p. Jeyden Sullivan, Jefferson, 1:40; p. Bryce Lohman, Conrad, 4:37; p. Augustus Lee, Choteau, 1:08.
285 — Jacob Major, Choteau, bye; dec. by Leo Scafani, Whitehall, 0-2; bye; bye; dec. Jacob Kingsolver, Shelby, 3-2.