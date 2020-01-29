A nine-year employee at RPH Irrigation Services of Choteau, Jordan Ratliff has become the new manager of the business, starting in August of 2019.
Ratliff replaces Scott Unruh, the former salesman/manager of RPH Irrigation who moved back to Canada. Unruh has worked for RPH Irrigation for 27 years. Roy Hoffman owns the Choteau business and three other RPH Irrigations in Taber, Strathmore and Lethbridge, Alberta.
In his role as manager, Ratliff is responsible for lining the crew out in the mornings and handling day-to-day operations of the business. He is also the only salesman for the business.
Ratliff grew up on a farm east of Fairfield and has always been involved with agriculture. He graduated from Fairfield High School and attended Rocky Mountain College to play basketball. He ended up leaving early and found a job in Great Falls working for Lords Construction for six months before the opportunity to work for RPH happened.
“I always wanted to move back to the area and knew that I wanted to raise a family in the Fairfield area and put down my roots,” Ratliff said. “I have now been with RPH Irrigation for nine years and have loved getting to know many customers that I now am able to call friends. I enjoy being able to take care of customers and always want the company to be known for its great service and friendly atmosphere.”
RPH has been in the Choteau area for almost 27 years serving farmers and ranchers of the region. “We are the longest lasting dealership in our surrounding area with many that have come and gone,” Ratliff said. “We take pride in keeping our customers satisfied and I feel that has attributed to that success.”
RPH offers a full line of parts and service for all makes and models of pivots. They sell Reinke pivots but will work on any brand. The business also carries parts and can service smaller irrigation projects and has many fittings, bolts, nuts and parts to facilitate many irrigation projects, not just pivots.
Located at 4056 US Highway 89, the business is open in the winter Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in the summer, it will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
Ratliff said the business employees six and he is planning to hire one more.
“Business has been booming,” Ratliff said. “With the transition of the previous manager to my taking over, it has been better than expected and have gotten really good feedback from many customers, which is good to see.”
Ratliff said the company’s short-term goals for the business is to serve their customers and to bring back customers that they may have lost in previous years. “Our top goal is to have the reputation of being the best pivot dealership to work with,” he said. The long-term goal for Ratliff is to someday own the business.
RPH will host its annual customer appreciation day sometime this spring. “We haven’t set a date yet, but we look forward to having our customers join us and welcome new customers as well,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff is married to Kelsey Zomer and the couple has a daughter, Elle. He also keeps busy as the head boys basketball coach for Fairfield High School.