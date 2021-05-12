Montana Farmers Union officials will be in Choteau on May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Stage Stop Inn for the traveling workshop series, “Rebuilding Food Resiliency.”
The event is open to the public and includes a complimentary dinner meal.
“We are thrilled to be visiting Choteau with a workshop series specifically designed with rural communities and producers in mind,” said Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer. “We want attendees to walk away with valuable knowledge about programs available to them to help their operations. We want to thank our friends at Farmers Union Insurance for co-sponsoring for the event.”
The workshop series will cover the following topics:
•Funding opportunities for communities that create food resiliency through the American Rescue Plan. A representative from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s office will speak to funding for rural broadband, rural hospitals and emergency services. A representative from the Montana Department of Agriculture will discuss funding opportunities at the state level.
•A presentation on the Montana Farmers Union Meat Cooperative by MFU Special Projects Manager Matt Rains, and information on how to join the co-op. This exciting project will give producers the opportunity to process livestock for sale locally, across the U.S. and for export.
•A visit from the local development authority to discuss programs, and how you can apply for assistance or get involved.
•Overview of the Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) program presented by Northern Plains Resource Council.
•Presentation on current products by a local Farmers Union Insurance agent.
There is no cost to attend. For more information on the workshop series including dates, locations and to register, visit https://montanafarmersunion.com.