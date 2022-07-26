Emma Gunderson, a 2022 Choteau High School graduate, will attend the University of Providence in Great Falls on a scholarship to play on the Argos women’s volleyball team.
Practice for the Argos volleyball team begins Aug. 8 but coaches and players will be busy the week of Aug. 1-5 hosting volleyball camps for area youth from first grade through high school.
A standout athlete, musician and student at CHS, Gunderson will be one of 10 new players on the Argos team.
Arunas Duda, head coach with 18 seasons as the University of Providence, is excited for the new season and addition of Gunderson to the team. He said they are looking at her as a defensive player, but added she is a well-rounded athlete that can play in lots of positions. “She is just an incredible athlete,” Duda said. “On top of that she as a great passion for the game and the determination and drive needed to play competitive volleyball.”
“We love Bulldog players,” Duda said. “We have had great players in the past from the Choteau volleyball program and know Emma will be too.”
Duda said he wasn’t able to watch Gunderson in person during the regular season but had plenty of video on the Bulldog athlete and then watched her at the all-state tournament in Bozeman. The Argos have a high percentage of players on the roster from Montana. They are joined by players from Idaho, Washington and California.
Gunderson is joining a successful program, especially in the last four years. Duda said the team playing in the Frontier Conference has been the regular season conference champions three years in a row, has earned the title of tournament champions four years in a row and was fifth in the country last year after competing in the national tournament. The Argos have won 36 straight conference games in a row.
Duda said the team had a couple players graduate from the program and a couple more move on to other endeavors so there will be some big shoes to fill. The Argos run a varsity only program and maintain a roster of 24 players.
Gunderson, the daughter of Lucas and Dawn Gunderson, played all four years of high school in Choteau for Coach Ann Funk. She was selected District 1B volleyball All-Conference and All-State picks for the 2021 volleyball season during her senior year. During her junior year, she was named to the first team all-conference as an outside hitter.
Gunderson played on the West team in the inaugural Montana All-Star Midland Volleyball tournament in Billings in June. Every one of the players on the two teams has signed a college scholarship. “Not that that is a prerequisite to be on the team, but it is amazing how many Montanans are continuing to play and love the sport and want to continue to play in college,” said Midland Roundtable all-star volleyball director Laurie Kelly said in a press release at the time of the tournament. The East team held off the West for a five-set win, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-5.
In addition to volleyball, Gunderson played basketball for four years and competed in the 800-meter run, high jump and relay teams for three years (one of her track seasons was cancelled by the pandemic). She also sang in the CHS choir all four years and won many Superior ratings at district and state music festivals. She has also sung the National Anthem at various community events and has been selected to perform with the North Central Honor Choir and All-State Choir for two years. She has also played in the CHS band and in addition to her flute, plays piano and guitar.
A member of the National Honor Society, Gunderson was the 2022 class salutatorian with a grade point average of 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
Outside of school Gunderson has been active in Trinity Lutheran Church’s Luther League youth program.
She plans to major in psychology at the University of Providence.
Gunderson is excited to attend University of Providence and play on the Argos volleyball team. “It was just the right fit for me,” she said. “The college has the small town feel similar to Choteau, where everyone seems to know each other, that was important to me.”
She also said the volleyball program is very competitive and with it being close, her family, who are her biggest supporters, can attended games. The oldest of six children, Gunderson said attending college just an hour away will provide her the opportunity to be at home and watch her siblings’ activities.
Family, fellow students and CHS coaches and volleyball players were on hand when Gunderson signed her letter of intend to play for the Argos earlier this year.
Bulldog head coach Funk said it is exciting to see students from smaller Montana schools playing at the next level. “Emma is a great athlete that works hard,” Funk said. “I have had the privilege to watch her grow and develop into a well-rounded player throughout her years at Choteau. I wish her the best playing for the Argos. We will be watching her and cheering for her.”
The Argos volleyball season will begin in mid-August.