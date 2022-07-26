Emma Gunderson, 2022 Choteau High School graduate, seated in the middle, signs a letter of intent to play for the University of Providence Argos volleyball team this fall. Also seated are Argos head volleyball coach Arunas Duda and her parents Lucas and Dawn Gunderson. Also sharing in the celebration are Choteau volleyball coaches Carla May and Ann Funk, her siblings, Nathan, Ava, Anna, Luke and Audrey and her grandmothers Dana Isakson and Nancy Gunderson.