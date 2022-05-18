First Bank of Montana is warning customers and non-customers that fraudulent text messages are on the rise and urges everyone to use safe online practices to keep scammers at bay.
“If you have received a text message purporting to be from Glacier Bank or a Division of Glacier Bank, we urge you not to click on any enclosed links, call phone numbers listed in the message, or share any personal information in response to the message,” reads a message that flashes up on the homepage after customers log in to their online banking portals. “Instead, please forward the message to stopfraud@glacierbank.com and we will investigate. If you are uncomfortable forwarding messages, or if you believe you may have already provided personal information in response to a fraudulent text message, please reach out to your local branch for assistance.”
The same message is posted on the doors of First Bank of Montana in Choteau, and customer service representative Stewart Merja said last week that scammers seem to be targeting the Montana region, sending fraudulent text messages to people’s cell phones. The first such report came into the Choteau bank on April 18, he said, and people are continuing to report fraud attempts.
Merja said anyone who gets a test message purporting to come from First Bank should not open the text but should use the smart phone’s “preview” option to look at the message. People should delete the fraudulent text and report it to the bank’s fraud helpline.
He said people should never click on a link in one of these texts, and should remember that the bank will never ask its customers for any personal information — the bank already has that information.
He also encourages customers of First Bank (and any bank) to use their online banking portals to check their accounts daily. The bank is happy to help people set up their online banking portals, he said. Those who do not have and do not want an online banking portal can call the bank at 406-466-5743.
Customers should report any unusual activity on their accounts to the bank during regular office hours or on the after-hours number 800-237-8990.
He also said that customers should change their password and usernames on their online portals regularly.