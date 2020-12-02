The Caring Tree project in Choteau is well underway this year.
A committee of volunteers have solicited needs for those in the community who could use a little helping hand during the holidays. Trees and gift request tags are set up in two locations. Those wishing to fill requests for youth and adults can find gift tags at First Bank of Montana in Choteau and the Choteau Post Office.
Participants may choose as many tags as they wish, fill gifts as requested and return the wrapped gifts with the tag and ribbon taped to the package. Gifts can be returned to First Bank of Montana in Choteau or the Choteau Acantha office.
Gifts should be returned by Wednesday, Dec. 16. This deadline allows a few days for volunteers to sort, organize and deliver the presents.
Gift requests range from hats and mittens to diapers to movie passes. Churches in outlying communities have already been sent gift request tags. 4-H clubs have picked up tags, as well as numerous individuals and businesses.
While the community has generously supported the Caring Tree for many years, there is an occasional tag that goes unfilled. Financial donations are always appreciated and would go toward the direct purchase of these unfilled tags. Monetary donations can be sent to The Caring Tree in C/O committee member Jen Asselstine, P.O. Box 1314 Choteau, MT 59422.
Please direct questions regarding the Caring Tree to Caring Tree Chairpersons Janelle Tschida at 590-1126 or Dawn Gunderson 788-4207.