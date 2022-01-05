Teton County saw its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, Public Health Nurse Marcia Quillan said on Monday.
Active cases of COVID-19 are expected to tick up after holiday travel and gatherings, and the county had nine active cases as of Jan. 3, Quillan said.
She said two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, neither of whom are vaccinated.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on its website on Monday reported that Teton County had lost another resident to the virus, bringing the county’s death toll since the pandemic started to 19. Quillan said the Teton County Health Department had not yet received information from the state on the latest death. In the 18 deaths that the TCHD has reported, 12 were men and six were women. All but one of the victims were unvaccinated.
In mid-December, Quillan delivered her report on the continuing pandemic to the Teton County Board of Health, which met Dec. 15 to discuss new health department employees, the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness plan and the county sanitarian’s health inspections at various businesses in the county.
Board members attending the meeting at the Courthouse Annex included County Commissioner Sam Carlson, Kenneth Bassmann, Barbara Shaffer, Elaine Sedlack and County Health Officer Tim Sinton, P.A.-C. Board member Randy Morris arrived just before the meeting adjourned and board member Linn Wright was absent.
Quillan, a licensed practical nurse, said TCHD Director Melissa Moyer remains on maternity leave and will be returning in January. The two service members from the AmeriCorps program who spent six months working in the department have now gone, but Quillan said she hopes the department will be able to have more volunteers rotate through in the future.
Moyer has hired a new nurse, Mandy Naylor, who is tasked with being the “congregate living” facility coordinator and is assuming some duties associated with the Women’s Infants and Children’s nutrition and health program. “We’re glad to have her on our team,” Quillan said.
In addition to Melissa Moyer, Quillan and Naylor, other staff members at the TCHD are BreannaMae Lindgren, who works with the chronic disease prevention/Healthy Tracks, tobacco-use prevention and Walk with Ease programs; and Dawn Gunderson, who is the substance-use prevention coordinator, a WIC breastfeeding peer counselor and the CONNECT program coordinator.
Updating the board on pandemic work, Quillan said the TCHD has been offering pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The staff has put on vaccination clinics at the Dutton/Brady, Power, Greenfield and Fairfield public schools and was scheduled to put one on at Choteau Public Schools on Dec. 16, though a Choteau parent had filed an emergency injunction in state District Court requesting the judge to prevent the clinic from being held on school grounds.
As of Dec. 15, she said, the TCHD has administered 18 vaccinations to children 5-11, all done at in-school clinics.
(The judge ruled later in the day that the clinic could be held on school property, denying the parent’s request for injunctive relief. The TCHD staff administered first doses to seven children at the Choteau clinic.)
Lora Wier, the retired director of the TCHD, attended the meeting and said she spoke on the emergency injunction request at the Choteau School Board meeting on Dec. 14, giving a history of the cooperative efforts between the school and the TCHD to provide vaccination clinics through the years.
Teton County Sanitarian Austin Moyer said the health department’s drive-up clinics for booster shots have been very successful. The 364-person turnout for the first booster clinic was overwhelming, but a smooth system was worked out for subsequent clinics that worked well, he said.
The TCHD continues to offer drive-up/walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the health department from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays with the next clinic set for Jan. 7.
Quillan told the board that 47% to 48% of eligible county residents (those 5 and older) have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (As of Jan. 3, according to the state, Teton County has 2,550 people or 44% of the eligible population (5,819 residents) fully vaccinated.
Wier, who is on contract with the TCHD to update the Public Health Emergency Preparedness plan, provided copies of updated sections of the plan to board members and took comment on different sections.
Wier said the pharmacist at Benefis Health System in Great Falls who needs to review the ChemPack plan is swamped with COVID-19 matters and has not been able to get to Teton County’s plan. She said she would continue to work with the pharmacist and would have more to report at the board’s next meeting.
The board also renewed a cooperative agreement between the Board of Health and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, establishing a payment schedule for the state to reimburse the Board of Health for the county sanitarian to inspect licensed establishments.
Austin Moyer said this new contract will run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.
The contract stipulates that Moyer will inspect retail food establishments, wholesale food establishments, trailer courts, campgrounds, public accommodations, pools, spas and other water features, hotels, motels, hostels and rooming/boarding houses, bed and breakfasts and vacation homes, will perform joint wholesale food establishment food processing and product labeling reviews and will do peer-to-peer training.
Under this contract, the county will opt out of doing inspections for any tattoo parlors. Moyer said there are none in the county at this time, and if any are established in 2022, the state will do the inspections.
Moyer said he has been working with the Choteau city staff to identify vacation home owners in Choteau, and he has contacted the owners of the fewer than 10 such homes in the city. He said he has completed inspections of four different homes that have now paid the $40 licensing fee and are appropriately licensed, and he continues to work with the others.
So far, he said, the owners of the homes he has inspected have been “doing 95% of it right” and only needed to correct a few issues. He said he does one initial inspection when the homes are opening and then responds to any complaints.
He said he has also been working with the owners of the new Hot Dang Ninja bakery and restaurant opening in Fairfield.