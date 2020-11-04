A long-time Power resident was killed in a construction accident at his home in Power on Nov. 2, Teton County Sheriff/Coroner Keith VanSetten announced in a news release on Wednesday.
He said Joseph Jacob Widhalm, 78 died of injuries received when he became entrapped in the loader portion of a skid steer loader when it lowered down upon him. He was working alone and was found by a family member sometime later in the day, VanSetten said.
Widhalm was pronounced dead at the scene by the Teton County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office. The investigation revealed that even though the machine had factory safety equipment installed, it was not properly used, VanSetten said.