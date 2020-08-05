July 26 — 12:10 a.m., deputy checked the perimeter of a residence in Choteau.
— 9:35 a.m., deputy picked up debris on Secondary Highway 431.
— 2:17 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 404 Fourth Ave. N. and assisted a man who had fallen.
— 2:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted with a VIN inspection for two vehicles.
— 4:29 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a suspicious vehicle in front of his home.
— 4:30 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a relative who allegedly violated release conditions.
— 5:21 p.m., Power resident reported his son had not returned when expected.
— 7:30 p.m., deputy provided a civil standby for a family issue.
July 27 — 7:34 a.m., Choteau resident reported that a relative broke release conditions and stole a vehicle.
— 11:25 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at the Fairfield grocery store. Upon arrival, the patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 12:47 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office about a parenting plan issue.
— 1:25 p.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible vehicle fire on U.S. Highway 89 that caused several fires along the roadway. Deputy located the vehicle and the driver was issued citation for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.
— 6:52 p.m., Power resident reported her husband was attacked by a grizzly bear near 10th Road Northeast. The man was transported to Benefis Teton Medical Center by private vehicle and taken by Mercy Flight to Benefis Health System in Great Falls.
July 28 — 12:33 a.m., Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle from Teton County.
— 2:03 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1884 Secondary Highway 221 and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:58 a.m., deputy provided a ride home for a patient who was brought into BTMC from Dutton.
— 9:54 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 203 Eighth Ave. N.E. to BTMC.
— 10:46 a.m., Fairfield resident spoke with a deputy about barking dogs.
— 11:52 a.m., Choteau resident reported dump trucks were speeding on 18th Road Northwest.
— 3:36 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a badger in the Town of Fairfield and was concerned for children playing in the area.
— 7:43 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 304 Second Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
July 29 — 9:16 a.m., Choteau city official requested information on a possible abandoned vehicle and requested it be moved.
— 10:48 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1006 W. Division St. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:11 a.m., emergency vehicles from Choteau, Augusta and Fairfield responded to a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 287. One accident victim was transported by ambulance to BTMC.
— 3:57 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy about a family issue.
— 4:44 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding issues they were having at their residence.
— 5:37 p.m., Teton County deputies aided Pondera County in the pursuit of a vehicle along Interstate 15 along with law enforcement from Pondera, Toole and Cascade County. The vehicle was stopped in Cascade County.
— 5:37 p.m., deputy investigated a report of someone possibly trying to break into the gravel pit on Teton Canyon Road.
— 7:50 p.m., deputy investigated a report of occupants in a vehicle parked near a business in Choteau possibly engaged in a physical fight. The call resulted in the driver being given a citation for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
July 30 — 7:11 a.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a reported smell of gas at the Harvest Hills Golf Course.
— 8:34 a.m., Choteau city official dropped off a notice at the Sheriff’s Office to be served on an individual living in the City Park.
— 9:15 a.m., land owner was contacted for livestock at large on the golf course in Fairfield.
— 3:31 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible scam on Facebook.
— 7:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bear sighting near 16th Road Northwest.
— 7:50 p.m., Power resident reported horses on his property causing damage.
July 31 — 12:41 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 13 Fourth St. N. The patient refused transport upon arrival.
— 5:26 a.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity near her residence.
— 6:16 a.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity in an alleyway.
— 11:23 a.m., Power resident reported lawn and yard debris being dumped along Third Street and Rainbow Avenue.
— 1:12 p.m., Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks informed the Sheriff’s Office of bear in a back yard in Dutton the previous night.
— 3:38 p.m., deputy investigated a possible witness tampering.
— 11:38 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic issue in Power and arrested one male on suspicion of partner or family member assault with minor injury.
Aug. 1 — 2:52 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident on Montana Highway 200 in Cascade County which resulted in no transport. The Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the family of one of the deceased involved in the accident.
— 10:52 a.m., livestock at large on Montana Highway 200 was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 12:06 p.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large on U.S. Highway 89.
— 1:35 p.m., Choteau resident reported a family dispute.
— 3:10 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89 who continued on to County Line Road.
From July 26-Aug. 1, deputies issued six warnings for speeding and one citation each for speeding and reckless driving.