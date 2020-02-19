Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is now in their 29th year of offering college students an opportunity to gain practical experience in their field of study by serving as interns for the agency. Students take what they’ve learned in the classroom into the “hands-on” experience of the career world. Through this combined learning experience, students are better prepared for the real world of everyday work.
Students usually receive academic credit and a grade while completing practicum requirements through their school. This program has proven to be very beneficial to both students and the agency.
College students are urged to contact their career placement office immediately for updated announcements or visit the FWP website at www.fwp.mt.gov and click on the “Doing Business” tab. Once you have the employment page up, go to “Internships” to view the various opportunities and other information.
Students should read each announcement carefully before applying so that the work projects, application process, contact person and other valuable information is understood. Early applications are recommended. Most application deadlines are in early March, but some are in late February.
For more information, contact Statewide Intern Coordinator Debbie Cheek at 439-8299.