Dec. 12 — 2:28 a.m., man at New Rockport Colony reported to the Sheriff’s Office that three or four minors had taken a colony pickup for a joy ride and he wanted it reported stolen. Deputy spoke with all parties involved, including the minors’ parents.
— 2:58 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:38 a.m., motorist reported an erratic vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 with it ending up in the ditch at one point and getting back on the road.
— 12:16 p.m., motorist reported an injured swan running on U.S. Highway 89 near the buildings at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Freezout Wildlife Management Area.
— 2:52 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported one patient to a Great Falls hospital.
— 4:41 p.m., motorist reported a cow on U.S. Highway 89 near the Fairfield/Simms Cut Across Road causing traffic concern.
— 6:05 p.m., Fairfield resident reported he had lost a couple of bales of hay on Secondary Highway 408 and Ninth Lane Southwest, causing some damage to fence posts.
Dec. 13 — 9:08 a.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call with no response from caller; attempts were made to reach caller.
— 10:44 a.m., Choteau resident reported a trespassing complaint.
— 11:57 a.m., dispatch contacted NorthWestern Energy about a power pole that was down in the alley between First Avenue Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest in Choteau.
— 1 p.m., dispatch contacted the owner of mules in the Fairfield area that were reported to be in the neighbor’s property.
— 5:42 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Dutton.
— 5:59 p.m., dispatch assisted a Dutton resident who was having a hard time reaching someone to fill his medication.
— 7:25 p.m., dispatcher notified Montana Highway Patrol of a vehicle versus cow accident on the Bellview Road.
Dec. 14 — 11:39 a.m., Power resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office requesting information.
— 5:48 p.m., deputy arrested the driver of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 89 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The woman was transported to the Pondera County Detention Center in Conrad.
Dec. 15 — 12:22 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 307 Fifth Ave. N.E. The patient refused transport.
— 3:46 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC and then transported the patient to Benefis.
Dec. 16 — 2:49 a.m., dispatch checked on the welfare of two women in Bynum after a caller from out-of-state informed the Sheriff’s Office they had heard strange noises and there had been an unknown vehicle parked in the area for a while.
— 1:51 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an unwanted visitor at a Choteau business.
— 2:59 p.m., Power resident reported two individuals walking through her yard.
— 4:14 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 and said the driver exited at Dutton.
— 4:52 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on northbound lane of Interstate 15 between Power and Dutton.
— 5:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:08 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:40 p.m., motorist reported a dead animal in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
Dec. 17 — 5:22 p.m., deputy checked of the welfare of a hunter who had not returned to his vehicle, as it was nearing sunset.
— 10:02 p.m., Choteau resident reported a hospice death.
Dec. 18 — 10:27 a.m., Choteau resident reported her vehicle had died on U.S. Highway 287 and was awaiting a tow from family members.
— 11:29 a.m., Choteau resident turned in a watch he found at the old clock shop.
— 7:38 p.m., Choteau residents reported a motorist driving by their residence yelling profanity at them.
Dec. 19 — 5:26 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 414 N. Main Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 6:13 p.m., motorist notified Sheriff’s Office of livestock on U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
— 7:01 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy about getting his dog back.
— 8:59 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:39 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 902 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:12 p.m., Dutton ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a resident at 2 Fourth Ave. N. in Dutton.
Dec. 20 — 8 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 420 Main St. in Augusta and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:58 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding a possible theft from his vehicle.
— 4:41 p.m., Teton County resident turned herself into the Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant.
—8:08 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and Fairfield ambulance responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Secondary Highway 408. The driver refused transport by ambulance.
Dec. 21 — 12:03 a.m., deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle in an alley in Fairfield and found the owner had forgotten they had the vehicle running while moving things into a garage.
— 8:48 p.m., Fairfield resident reported and was willing to sign a complaint on the driver of vehicle who almost hit a parked vehicle and had blasting music.
— 9:17 p.m., alarm company reported an alarm at Rex’s Food Farm in Choteau but canceled the call upon contacting the store personnel.
Dec. 22 — 7:35 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 311 Third Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:15 a.m., deputies arrested an individual on U.S. Highway 89 and Halverson Road on suspicion of buying or possessing a stolen vehicle.
— 8:24 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported two patients from Benefis to BTMC.
— 9:53 a.m., Sheriff’s Office personnel made contact with the owner of a wallet found in front of John Henry’s that had been turned into the office.
— 10:35 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to the Sheriff’s Office for a prisoner. Upon arrival, the patient refused transport.
— 4:30 p.m., emergency personnel including two ambulances responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Secondary Highway 220 north of Choteau.
Dec. 23 — 1:03 a.m., deputy investigated report of vehicle parked along First Lane and 12th Road Northeast.
— 10:57 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 227 Second Ave. S.E. Mercy Flight was also requested but canceled. The coroner was called to the residence.
Dec. 24 — 12:31 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Augusta at 2407 Montana Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:01 a.m., Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with relatives of family member who was in the hospital in Great Falls.
— 9:27 a.m., Fort Shaw requested Fairfield ambulance for a medical emergency but the department was unable to field a crew and Cascade County was paged.
— 9:35 a.m., Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle in Choteau per a judge’s order.
— 10:05 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a hitchhiker on Interstate 15.
— 12:28 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alarm at the American Legion Bar in Choteau and upon investigation found all to be okay.
— 1:23 p.m., Sheriff’s Office asked Blackfeet Tribal Police if they could check on the welfare of a motorist from Choteau stranded in East Glacier by bad weather.
— 2:26 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a structure fire at 761 Secondary Highway 220. Fairfield and Pendroy were also paged and cancelled before they arrived. Choteau ambulance also responded, but the patient refused transport.
Dec. 25 — 9:38 a.m., Choteau resident reported hitting a sign in front of the Ice Cream Parlor. The Sheriff’s Office advised Department of Transportation of the damaged sign.
— 6:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 8:25 p.m., Fairfield resident reported shots being fired off County Line Road and Second Lane Northeast. The individual was concerned because he has cattle in the area.
From Dec. 12-18, the Sheriff’s Office issued two citations for speeding and gave warnings for operating a vehicle with no headlights on and failing to stop at a stop sign.
From Dec. 19-25, the Sheriff’s Office issued citations for driving on a suspended or revoked license, a stop sign violation, speeding and two tickets for driving with no insurance and issued a warning for failure to dim lights and improperly working headlights.