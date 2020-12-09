Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau is getting a little boost as two Montana Army National Guardsmen and four student nurses have arrived for a two-week deployment, bringing fresh young faces and much-needed help to the short-staffed community hospital and long-term care facility.
BTMC Director of Nursing Penny Smoot said the hospital has a number of patient-care vacancies and, with some staff out because of COVID-19 or quarantine, the staff there has been short-handed in recent weeks.
“They are a huge pressure relief,” Smoot said of the guardsmen and student nurses.
BTMC has had only two certified nursing assistants to work with all 19 long-term care residents in 12-hour shifts, and patient-care providers have been working 72 hours a week, Smoot said.
BTMC Chief Operating Officer Susan Murphy said she had a CAN stop by her office and thank her for the nursing students and guardsmen, saying the extra help was the “best Christmas present” should could have received.
BTMC had a certified nursing assistant test positive for COVID-19 two to three weeks ago, Murphy said. That put several other staff as close contacts in quarantine, and prompted the facility to test all long-term care residents for the viral illness that can be particularly harmful to people 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions.
Murphy said two long-term care residents, who did not show symptoms initially, tested positive for COVID-19.
Smoot said the hospital put its COVID-19 treatment plan into effect, moving the two long-term care residents to private rooms, and having staff wear full-body personal protective equipment while interacting with them.
Both patients recovered without suffering any serious symptoms and by last week were back in their regular rooms, no longer isolated.
Because of the concern about COVID-19 getting into the long-term care population, BTMC is still restricting access and visitation to long-term care residents, but the hospital has put together a “visitation” room, where family members can come and talk with their loved ones through a plexiglass window.
The activities department is also working with long-term care residents every day to make sure they have fun and new activities to do, and they are asking any local residents who can sing, read or play instruments to schedule a time to perform for residents on the back patio in front of windows through which the residents can see the guests and can hear them via speakers.
Smoot said the long-term care residents have been thrilled to meet the guardsmen and the student nurses, saying they have really enjoyed seeing some new faces and having new people to visit with.
The two national guardsmen are among 12 Montana Army and Air National Guard soldiers and airmen providing non-medical support to hospitals in Choteau, Shelby, Cut Bank, Forsyth, Sidney and Glendive. According to Capt. Dan Bushnell, the MTNG chief public affairs officer, the soldiers and airmen are among 186 guard members activated to assist with the pandemic across the state.
Other soldiers are at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, the Billings Clinic, Kalispell Regional Medical Center and St. James Hospital in Butte, and others have been deployed to the Montana State Laboratory, the Department of Public Health and Human Services warehouse and testing locations at Bozeman, the Blackfeet Nation and Fort Peck.
The soldiers and airmen are performing certified nursing assistant and non-clinical tasks at the hospitals, such as restocking linen closets, changing bed linens, cleaning rooms, stocking personal care items in rooms, sanitizing equipment, delivering and collecting food trays and assisting with patient movements and transfers.
The soldiers and airmen have all been pre-screened and will be tested regularly for COVID-19. The duration of the mission is expected to last up to 14 days at each location, but could be extended. More MTNG members could also be added, based upon need.
The Montana National Guard has units in 17 communities across the state. Anyone interested in learning more about the Guard can call 406-324-3255.
Bushnell visited BTMC last week and said that the hospitals where the guardsmen and -women have been deployed have been very grateful for the assistance.
Part of the Guard’s mission and scope is to respond to local and national events that exceed local organizations’ capacity, predominantly providing non-medical assistance. The pandemic is such an emergency situation, he said, not all that different from hurricanes, floods, avalanches and other disasters. He said the MTNG works with the state DES Office to identify locations that need help.
The student nurses have been deployed through the Montana Emergency Operations Center, headquartered in Helena through the state’s Disaster and Emergency Services office.
Murphy said BTMC’s medical director, Dr. Judy Borland of Fairfield, learned about the student nurse opportunity on a weekly Unified Incident Command conference call, and jumped at the chance to bring the four nurses here.
Specialist Albert Tedrick from Kalispell has been in the Montana Army National Guard for three and a half years and is doing his first stateside activation, which came at an opportune time for him: he is between jobs and had just moved from Missoula back to Kalispell.
He was called up in April and has worked with health programs doing mobile COVID-19 testing, has helped at a homeless shelter in Missoula and has worked in Browning and in nursing homes in Wolf Point and Chinook.
He is a member of the Kalispell Reserve Response Force (there are also reserve response forces in Helena and Billings).
At BTMC, Tedrick said, he is mostly doing sanitation, helping at meal times and interacting with the residents — talking to them and playing cards with one gentleman in particular. He has also helped decorate the long-term care wing for Christmas.
“Every single place I’ve come in, the residents seem to perk up when we first come in,” he said.
Tedrick said he joined the National Guard because he wanted to stay close to home and be able to help Montanans in need. “Since this is my first activation, I am finally doing what I signed up for, helping my community in a time of need.”
At all the facilities he has been at, Tedrick said, the thing he has found most rewarding is to see the tension in the personal-care providers release as they realize that help has arrived.
The student nurses who arrived have all come from different nursing programs and include Choteau resident Mariah Renteria.
Student Erika Saunders, who grew up in Lincoln, is a junior in the Helena College of the University of Montana’s registered nursing program. She said she jumped at the chance to help out in Montana hospitals between her fall and winter semesters of school.
The director of her nursing program sent student nurses an email about the program, and Saunders was able to pick a deployment date and Benefis Teton Medical Center as her location.
She has been working as a CNA in the hospital, helping long-term care residents with activities of daily living, changing bedding, helping at meal times and with activities.
Saunders said she cared for her daughter, who required constant care until her death at age 11, and that experience led her to nursing.
She said the staff and residents at BTMC have been amazing. “They have been so welcoming, and probably the kindest place I’ve ever worked,” she said. “When I wake up here, I can’t wait to come in to work. Making residents happy just makes me happy.”
Saunders said the nation faces a shortage of nurses and personal-care providers and as Baby Boomers age, that shortage is going to become more pronounced.
Saunders said she has also had fun getting to know the other three nurses. “they are really nice,” she said. “We’ve been helping each other out.”
Her last day here will be Dec. 11, and she will be sad to see the deployment end. “If I had a longer break, I’d stay here longer,” she said.
Smoot said she believes BTMC will be back to full staffing levels by the time the guardsmen and student nurses leave, and she is also looking forward to having a local college student who is coming home on break and will be working over Christmas vacation at BTMC as a CNA.