The Pondera County Recycling Coalition, in partnership with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, will offer a regional e-waste collection event from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Conrad Community Center, l311 S. Virginia St. in Conrad.
There will be no charge for computers, personal electronic devices, iPads and other tablets, phones, printers, office equipment, sound systems and flat televisions. There will be a charge for CRT and console style televisions.
This is the only e-waste collection event planned for this region in 2021.