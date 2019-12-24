The schools of Teton County are coming together to address the issue of teen vaping head-on.
Presentations for students, staff and parents will be held on Jan. 7.
The “Steered Straight” assemblies will be held at Choteau Public Schools at 9 a.m. with students in grades seven through 12 from Choteau and Dutton/Brady attending. A second presentation for students will be held at Fairfield Public Schools at 1 p.m. with students from Greenfield and Power attending.
“Here is where Steered Straight takes a different approach,” Fairfield Superintendent Les Meyer said. “Steered Straight offers a professional development component for staff members, which is offered to all staff in Teton County. It will take place in Fairfield after school hours. Steered Straight also provides a parent/community academy which takes place from 6-8 in the evening on Jan. 7.”
“We have the opportunity to expose more than 300 students in Teton County to a national speaker regarding the dangers of vaping,” Meyer said. “Staff members will be educated on the subject and the most important piece is the parent/community component. This is a new era and adults are naïve as to how easy and accessible vaping and spin-off drugs are for our youth. It is a serious issue and Teton County can be a leader in the state of Montana in addressing electronic vaping devices.”
Steered Straight was founded in 2000 by Michael DeLeon. It has primarily been about the uniqueness of the messenger — a successfully acclimated ex-offender — someone who has suffered the consequences of negative decisions who can be easily identified by youth as a changed, motivated teacher. The organization has grown to include both additional dynamic motivational speakers who are also ex-offenders, as well as those that have never been in trouble in their lives, yet have overcome incredible obstacles to deliver a powerful message about life.
School officials in the county have taken time throughout the year to provide students with information on vaping. According to the school officials drawing from information from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 29.8% of the seventh and eighth grade students in Teton County are either vaping or have tried electronic vapor products. Statewide, that statistic is 28.2%. Meanwhile 47.6% of Teton County high school students, a little under the state percentage of 58.3%, are either vaping or have tried the electronic vapor products.
“The uptick of vaping usage has created a statewide and nationwide concern,” Meyer said. “We decided to bring in a national speaker who is an expert on drugs and drug usage to address students, staff, parents and community members.”
The presentation cost is $2,900 including travel expenses. To date, the Fairfield reACT group recently pledged $1,500 of grant funds to assist with the payment. Meyer is also applying for local grants to help cover the cost. Anyone wanting more information on helping pay for the program are welcome to contact Meyer at 467-3538.
Parents wanting more information about the programs being offered should contact their children’s school office or administrators.