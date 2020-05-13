The Teton County Board of Health on May 8 voted 5-2, to conditionally allow the Montana High School Rodeo Association to hold a youth rodeo that will bring several hundred people from across the state to Choteau May 21-23.
The Board of Health has the statutory authority to deal with public health and communicable disease policy and procedure for the county. The Governor’s Office had originally stated that rodeos would not be allowed in Phase I of reopening the state, but then determined that that decision should be made at a county level.
Board of Health Chairman Tim Sinton, a physician assistant who serves as the county’s medical officer; Teton County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss, businessman Randy Morris, emergency medical technician Ken Bassmann and nurse Lin Wright voted in favor of holding the rodeo on conditions, including that:
•The MHSRA follows the health and safety measures presented in writing to the board.
•The MHSRA rodeo in Terry May 9 and 10 is held following those safety measures with no issues.
•The state’s COVID-19 status remains declining.
•The governor does not issue any directives that would prevent the rodeo.
•No new information comes to light that would indicate holding the rodeo is not in the best interests of the people of Choteau and Teton County.
Board members Elaine Sedlack, a retired nurse, of Choteau and Barbara Shaffer of Dutton who works with aging services, voted against allowing the rodeo to be held.
Shaffer cited her concern for Teton County’s elderly and vulnerable population, saying the county has been fortunate not to have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, and she hopes that won’t change. She said for elderly people — and Choteau is an elderly community — COVID-19 can be a life and death issue.
Sedlack said high school athletes who competed in spring sports saw their seasons cancelled and thought the rodeo season should be the same even though it is not a Montana High School Association sanctioned event.
COVID-19 is a viral illness, mainly spread through droplet and contact infection, that can cause anything from no symptoms to fatal illness with most people recovering on their own from a mild cold- or flu-like illness. The illness is particularly harmful for people ages 65 and older, those with chronic health conditions and those whose immune systems are compromised. Montana has had 459 cases of the disease in 30 of the state’s 56 counties as of May 11. Sixteen people have died from the disease. Nationwide, as of May 11, 1.39 million Americans have been infected and 79,894 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The board took action after a lengthy meeting, in which Lane Yeager, the chairman of the MHSRA board, and his wife, Bev, presented a written plan for operating policies and procedures that provided for temperature testing and symptom questionnaires, handwashing and hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, recommended mask wearing in close quarters, limiting the numbers of people traveling with each rodeo contestant; and directing rodeo contestants and their families to be mostly self-sustaining, bringing their own food and beverages and staying in their trailers at the rodeo grounds, as much as possible. No community spectators will be allowed in the stands, there will be no concessions sold and there will be no public restrooms at the rodeo grounds.
Lane Yeager said the MHSRA’s new operating policies and procedures would be used for the first time at Terry. He said he would video the rodeo activities and would be able to show Board of Health members how rodeo participants and their families complied with the precautions. He also said that any MHSRA member or family members who violated the policies and procedures would be kicked out of the rodeo.
Lane Yeager said he expected the Choteau rodeo to bring in about 80 to 90 junior high through high school contestants along with family members and volunteers for a crowd that he estimated would likely be fewer than 300 people.
At the meeting, Lane Yeager said the MHSRA board had approved new rules for reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 at high school rodeos this spring. Those rules provide that:
•No spectators will be allowed. Rodeo participants must limit the number of people they are traveling with to those who are necessary to carry out the activity.
•No concessions will be sold. Participants should bring their own food and beverages.
•No public restrooms or porta-potties will be available. Participants will need to use their own trailer bathrooms.
•Handwashing stations will be provided.
•Anyone who is ill must stay home. All people entering the rodeo grounds will have their temperature taken and be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, sore throat, shortness of breath.
•Anyone who is in the high-risk category should stay home, including individuals who have close contact or live with high-risk category individuals.
•Vulnerable participants come to participate at their own risk, and should take extra precautions such as wearing a face covering and gloves when in close proximity to others during this event.
•All registration will be completed online and fees determined. At check-in, rodeoers should have their payment ready and should maintain social distancing as they queue up to pay.
•The rodeo office will be closed to non-rodeo staff.
•Contestants, their parents and family members must keep their distance from other family groups as much as possible while at the rodeo grounds and in the rodeo host community. This directive includes before, during and after each rodeo. Please do not allow your younger non-contestant children to be unaccompanied.
• Attendees from out of county should limit their interaction with the host community and be mindful of taking precautions to protect the local citizens. It is advised that attendees wear face masks when in public places, practice social distancing at all times and be respectful to the host community by staggering trips to local establishments so as not to overwhelm them with a large influx of people.
•There will be no congregating around trailers, roping dummies, in the stands or on the grounds. Keep non-family members at least six feet apart and no more than 10 people in a group. Trailers must be parked at least 25 feet or more apart from one another. No multi-family gatherings in the stands, at the trailers or anywhere else on the grounds.
•There will be no more than 10 people around roping boxes and bucking chutes, this includes rodeo staff, directors, parents and contestants. One helper in the box and one pusher allowed for timed event contestants. One helper for each contestant at the bucking chutes for rough stock events. After your contestant has competed you will need to leave the area and return to the stands or back to your trailer. You will be advised to spread out or be asked to leave.
•In the event the same individuals are advised, after repeatedly being told to follow the distancing directive, you and/or the contestant will be asked to leave the rodeo grounds. Should local law enforcement need to be called in to enforce this directive, you and/or your contestant may be disqualified for the remainder of the rodeo season.
Yeager said the rodeos need to be scheduled and held before June, when determinations are made on who will be able to attend and compete in the world championships in August in Nebraska. His wife said that thousands of dollars of college scholarship money is at stake for the high school rodeo senior competitors so the outcome of this season could affect students’ ability to go to college.
They said they expected to have around 80 to 90 participants, most of whom would be high schoolers with a smaller number of junior high student athletes.
Yeager said he expects rodeo athletes and their parents to obey the new rules to the letter because they know how much scrutiny their events will attract and they don’t want to spread disease.
“These people want to rodeo and they want to do what we ask of them because they don’t want to screw it up,” he said. “It’s going to have to be way more structured than it’s ever been.”
Board of Health members asked the Yeagers questions about how many people might come, whether masks would be provided, who would take temperatures, how social distancing would be maintained, and what sort of records would be kept to facilitate contract tracing in the event COVID-19 is diagnosed in any rodeo attendees.
Lane Yeager said, “We don’t want to spread it. We don’t want to be that outfit that causes that. We are sitting down here trying to figure out how to still live our lives and give some sanity to our kids.”
His wife said that in a normal year, the three or four Teton County rodeo contestants would have been traveling to rodeos every weekend since March. Now many high school rodeos have been cancelled with the one in Choteau, one in Terry and one in Yellowstone County still being planned.
They said they would be able to make masks available to those attending and that they would ask the Teton County Sheriff’s Office to help patrol before, during and after the rodeo to make sure social distancing protocols were obeyed.
During the public comment period, retired Teton County Public Health Nurse Lora Wier asked the Yeagers how they could say that the benefits of having the rodeo outweigh the risks. “I don’t know why rodeo participants should be treated differently,” she said. “We are all making sacrifices in regard to this situation.”
The Yeagers both said it is important to allow the rodeo youth to compete because staying involved in this sport can keep them safe. Bev Yeager said an 18-year-old senior in another community died in a car accident earlier this spring after making bad decisions that he probably would not have made if he had been competing. Lane said, “Keeping kids busy is healthier than not.” How that compares to the risk of COVID-19, he said he couldn’t say.
Answering a question from Wright, Lane Yeager said he thought most of the participants and their families, who staff the rodeo, will have brought their own food and will not mingle much with townspeople.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said she received a call from an angry parent who wanted the rodeo allowed and received a handful of other calls from people concerned about the rodeo spreading COVID-19.
Moyer said the MHSRA has put a lot of time and effort into writing their mitigation strategy and she would support the board voting to allow the rodeo, unless something else happened between now and the date that would indicate it shouldn’t be held.
Board members Sinton and Bassmann both said they would support a conditional approval based on all the protocols the Yeagers outlined at the meeting and pending a report on how the rodeo at Terry was conducted.
Teton County Attorney Joe Coble was unable to attend the Board of Health meeting, but submitted a list of 12 questions for the Yeagers.
“Please understand that none of us have been in this position before and this decision must be based upon a lot of unknown factors,” he wrote in his memo submitted to the board ahead of the meeting. “This proposed event places the board in the position of disappointing or angering someone no matter what decision they make. My preference as a citizen is that the board’s decision be made after relying on the best and most complete information possible.”