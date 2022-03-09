The Choteau government and residents made an indelible impression on the mayors and city managers from throughout Montana who attended the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority Executive Forum March 2-4 at the Stage Stop Inn.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien saw the event as a win-win for everyone. “It was a chance to show off the community and an opportunity for businesses to benefit from the 55 mayors, city managers and chief administrative officers and their spouses along with the presenters to eat and shop while in Choteau,” Hindoien said.
City officials from as far as Glendive and Richey, Lima, Troy and Libby and from as big as Billings to as small as Judith Gap traveled to Choteau for the three-day forum.
Hindoien said the visitors were pleasantly surprised at what Choteau had to offer, from the golf course to the ski run, to Freezout Wildlife Management Area and the businesses. “Everyone raved about the how friendly the staff were in the businesses and restaurants,” Hindoien said. “Many were talking about returning to see the geese in the spring and taking in the Wind Wings event or coming skiing in the future.”
“They didn’t leave hungry, that is for sure,” Hindoien said. “The meals catered by the Log Cabin were excellent and raved about. They enjoyed doughnuts from Byler’s one morning, and plenty stopped for coffee and other meals throughout town.” Hindoien made a point of visiting with businesses owners and said all were pleased to have such an event in Choteau that drew visitors, especially in off season.
As part of the forum, Hindoien hosted a Choteau Montana Economic Development Tour. Ken Meyer served as the bus driver using a Choteau school district activity bus to transport the guests to the Roxy Theatre and Alpine Touch and finally for a stop near the golf course to get a better view of Choteau. Hindoien said both the Roxy and Alpine Touch represent businesses that have worked with the city on funding sources. The Roxy received a loan from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund for the upgrade in the projector system and Alpine Touch received the original loan from the state Community Development Block Grant program that became the city’s Revolving Loan Fund. “They all enjoyed the fresh popcorn at the theater, and when they left Alpine Touch, the shelves were bare from all their purchases,” Hindoien said.
During the tour, Hindoien was able to show the other city leaders the projects that have been worked on and explain future projects.
Hindoien said most of the visiting officials, especially those from larger communities, were surprised at the cost of real estate. “Montana has been discovered was the feeling everyone had,” Choteau mayor said. Also discussed, using Choteau as an example after taking the tour, was the options for expansion as the housing market gets smaller and smaller.
The officials were impressed with the city of Choteau’s Facebook page and some plan to emulate what Hindoien is doing to keep the public informed. “I explained it was born basically out of necessity when there was flooding just a short time after I took over as mayor,” Hindoien said. “We needed a way to quickly provide information and wanted to have a source where residents could turn for update information. It surprises even me that three years later I’m still doing daily updates and if I was to quit, there would be an uprising on my hands.”
Those attending were also impressed with the facility and support available in Choteau to host such an event.
Hindoien said not only was the forum good for the community but it was also important for him as mayor and the city. The executive forum rotates every other year to communities throughout the state. The meeting in Choteau was originally scheduled for 2020 but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group meets in Helena on off years to coincide with legislative session.
Throughout the three days there were several speakers and discussion sessions. Among the topics covered were shoring up cyber security, open meetings and public records, Intercap loan changes, a budgeting and financing overview, the Montana property tax system and a human resource review.
The group also held a mayors’ forum and a city manager professional development program.
Hindoien said about a third of Montana’s mayors are newly elected. He laughed when noting he is one of the “old timers.” Hindoien is in his third year in office, having been appointed to fill the remaining two years on previous term and then being elected in 2021 to a three-year term. The mayors from Drummond and Lima, who both attended, brought 33 and 29 years of experience to the table.
This forum serves as an opportunity for the new mayors to gather with their peers. Hindoien said it is a great time for exchanging information and ideas.