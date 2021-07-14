The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has imposed Stage 1 fire restrictions on all parts of the forest except the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and the Lincoln Ranger District.
The Rocky Mountain and Lincoln ranger districts do not have any restrictions imposed so far, but fire danger on the Rocky Mountain District west of Choteau remains very high and campers and other backcountry users are encouraged to take all precautions to prevent a human-caused fire on the district.
At the request of Teton County Fire Chief Steve Rose, the Teton County Commissioners have banned all open burning in the county, but camp fires are still allowed within fire rings on private and county lands. The county’s burn ban does not apply to federal lands.
“With worsening conditions, we are moving into fire restrictions to proactively mitigate fires this year,” said USFS Fire Management Officer Kendal Wilson. “We will protect our firefighters and communities by continuing to monitor humidity, fuel dryness, and temperatures and modifying fire restrictions as necessary to mitigate human-caused wildfires.”
Under Stage 1 restrictions:
•Stove fires, campfires and charcoal fires are allowed only at developed campgrounds and developed recreation sites where U.S. Forest Service metal fire rings are provided. Fires within rock fire rings are not authorized.
•Camping stoves fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used anywhere on National Forest System lands.
•Smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
•No fires are allowed within designated or recommended wilderness or wilderness study areas within the closure area.
•USFS outfitters and guides are allowed to have a fire in a stove with a properly installed and maintained spark arrester.