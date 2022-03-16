The deadline to file for state and county government offices was March 14 and a bevy of new candidates threw their hats in the ring in hopes of being elected to public office this year.
Locally, David Brownell, a rancher and contractor from Pendroy, became the fourth candidate to file for the Teton County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat. Incumbent Joe Dellwo, a Bynum rancher, has filed for reelection and already faced a challenge from Cory Coverdell, the director of the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum, and Rhea Brutosky of Choteau, who recently retired from her position as Teton County Road Department office manager.
This is the only county government position contested. The top two vote getters in the June 7 primary election will advance to the general election in November under the new nonpartisan format that governs all county offices.
County candidates running unopposed are: incumbents Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, Treasurer Diane Ameline, Sheriff/Coroner Keith VanSetten, Justice of the Peace Pete Rasmussen and County Attorney Joe Coble, all of Choteau, and Public Administrator Scott O. Swanson of Pendroy. Brook Durocher of Choteau is running unopposed for county superintendent of schools. Incumbent Superintendent Cathy Sessions is retiring at the end of her term in December.
At the state level, Barnett Sporkin-Morrison of Choteau filed as a Democrat for House District 17, which includes all of Teton County. Incumbent Republican Ross Fitzgerald of Fairfield has filed for one last term in the state House before he is term-limited, and he is facing a primary challenge from another Fairfield Republican, Justin Cleveland.
Bruce “Butch” Gillespie of Ethridge, a Republican is running unopposed for a second term representing Senate District 9, which is made up of House Districts 17 and 18. Incumbent House District 18 Rep. Llew Jones, a Conrad Republican, has filed for reelection.
John Repke of Whitefish, a retired management and finance executive, filed as a Democratic candidate for Montana Public Service Commission District 5. The district includes Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Teton counties.
Other candidates running for this seat are Democrat Kevin Hamm of East Helena and Republicans Dean Crabb of Marion, Joe Dooling of Helena, Derek Skees of Kalispell and Ann Bukacek of Kalispell.
In a press release on March 14, Repke said he is running to bring integrity, competency and professionalism back to the PSC. “The Public Service Commissioners have been an embarrassment to Montana and have failed Montana ratepayers. This is inexcusable, and I intend to reestablish the credibility of the PSC,” he said.
Repke is a retired executive with 40 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy and management across several industries. He said his background makes him especially well-suited to perform the important duties of a PSC commissioner.
The PSC regulates rates and ensures that Montanans receive quality service from investor-owned electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, and telecommunication companies. The PSC has a critical responsibility to balance utility rates with the need for companies to be financially capable of providing reliable service.