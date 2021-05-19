Teton Airport Commission, meeting May 11 at the Choteau airport, spent most of the meeting planning for a fly-in at the Choteau airport on June 12.
Board members Scott Gasvoda, Eric Gunderson, Charles Hlavac, Ben Hodgskiss and Dan Schuler said the event will bring pilots and visitors to Choteau to see vintage and military aircraft, to skydive, to purchase discounted aviation fuel and to take part in contests and events such as free flights for children 12 and under from local pilots.
The event will start at 6:30 a.m. with a free-will breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes and link sausage and coffee, cooked and served by the Airport Commission members in the Yeager Hangar.
During the day, visitors to the airport will be able to talk with pilots and see planes including:
•A North American Aviation P-51 Mustang, which is an American long-range, single-seat fighter and fighter-bomber used during World War II and the Korean War, among other military actions.
•Miss Montana, a Douglas DC-3 transport plane, now owned by the Museum of Mountain Flying at the Missoula International Airport, which was used to drop the doomed smokejumpers into the deadly Mann Gulch fire in 1949. In 2019, pilots flew this plane to Europe to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in France and the 70th anniversary of the end of the Berlin Airlift in Germany.
•A Bell UH-1 Iroquois (nicknamed the “Huey”), a utility military helicopter powered by a single turboshaft engine, with two-bladed main and tail rotors. Pilots from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls will fly the Huey into the Choteau airport.
•A 1928 Travel Air plane, produced in the 1920s for airline use and for very wealthy private owners. The Model 6000 is a five- or six-seat high-wing cabin monoplane.
•A Long-EZ airplane, owned by I Fly Big Sky, a Helena-based company that primarily does aerial photography, but also gives rides to “Montana heroes” and last year did a prayer flight of five laps around the city of Shelby to commemorate the five Toole County residents who died from COVID-19. The Rutan Long-EZ is a tandem, two-seater aircraft, built from a kit designed by Rutan Aircraft Factory. “It looks like a small, civilian fighter aircraft,” owner Kevin Danz, says. “It’s futuristic looking.” Danz and his plane will be at the Choteau airport for about two hours, starting between 7:30 and 8 a.m. He plans to do demonstrations of maneuvers when he flies out at about 10 a.m. on his way to a kite festival in Shelby. Danz may also bring some of his drones to demonstrate their speed and photography utilities. “We have the fastest drone in Montana,” he said.
In addition to looking at and learning about these specialty aircraft, people who pre-booked a skydive with Meadow Peak Skydiving of Marion will be able to do a tandem skydive, weather permitting.
Hodgskiss said he is working with Choteau Country Club manager Susie Durocher to offer lunch concessions on the day of the fly-in.
Local pilots will be on hand, starting at 7:30 or 8 a.m. to give free rides to children ages 12 and under, and other activities such as flour bombs (a test of skill and accuracy) are still being planned.
Board members agreed to get together one or more times, as needed, to fill gopher holes, mow the grass at the airport and take care of any other maintenance needs before the fly-in.
They had hoped to be able to show off the remodeled Choteau airport pilots lounge in the Yeager Hanger, but the work has been pushed back into late June. The $18,000 to $20,000 project, being funded through Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act revenue will install new flooring, a new ceiling and new wall coverings, and will re-do the bathroom, as well as install vending machines and couches and chairs.
In other business at the meeting, Gasvoda, the board chairman, said Jim Greil with DOWL Engineering is finalizing the specifications for an advertisement for snow removal equipment at the Choteau airport. The latest revised specifications will call for a one-ton pickup with a front-end plow attachment.