The general election Nov. 3 drew a huge turnout in Teton County with 96% of active registered voters taking part in the mail ballot election that went smoothly with final unofficial results completed by 10 p.m.
Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty said 3,736 county voters cast their ballots in the election, and there were no provisional ballots cast and no outstanding ballots.
Jaconetty said her crew of election judges ran a smooth, no hitches election day that saw heavy traffic in the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau from 7 a.m. to late afternoon.
Jaconetty and her staff registered 50 new voters on election day, capping off an active election season which saw many citizens register to vote and 48 inactive voters reactivate. On Oct. 5, there were 3,780 registered voters in the county. By the close of polls on Nov. 3, that number had grown to 3,908 active registered voters. On Oct. 5, the county had 248 inactive registered voters, but by election day, that number had shrunk to 200.
The county now has 4,205 voters, including active and inactive, compared to 4,030 on Oct. 5. The overall turnout among all registered voters (active and inactive) was 89%. Turnout by precinct was 357 or 91% in Precinct 17 (Dutton); 1,171 voters or 90% in Precinct 7 (Fairfield); 368 or 89% in Precinct 6 (Power); 182 voters or 87% in Precinct 11 (Bynum/Pendroy); and 1,658 voters or 86% in Precinct 1 (Choteau).
The general election in Teton County was conducted via mail ballot but voters could vote in person at the county courthouse or drop off their ballots at a staffed drop box in Fairfield.
Jaconetty had a crew of 20 election workers on hand Tuesday. Eight judges were assigned to work the count board, which started counting mail ballots at 9 a.m. on election day and finished at 10 p.m. Six judges staffed the ballot drop box at the Community Hall in Fairfield, and two judges manned the ballot drop box at the courthouse in Choteau. Jaconetty and three of her office staff worked throughout the day on Tuesday.
Jaconetty said more than 50 voters came to the courthouse on Tuesday to vote in person. Those voters included the ones who had registered on election day as well as voters who had messed up their mail ballots and needed to void them out and start over again as well as some people who brought their mail ballots to the courthouse and voted them there.
A steady stream of people dropped their completed ballots off in the drop box at the courthouse. An estimated 75 voters dropped their completed ballots off in the drop box in Fairfield.
In unofficial results, the only contested race in Teton County — for House District 17 — ended with incumbent Rep. Ross Fitzgerald of rural Fairfield winning his third term. House District 17 includes all of Teton County and portions of Pondera and Lewis and Clark County. Fitzgerald, a Republican, received 2,805 votes in Teton County, 993 in Pondera County and 396 in Lewis and Clark County for a total of 4,194. Sporkin-Morrison, a Democrat, received 817 votes in Teton County, 257 in Pondera County and 115 in Lewis and Clark County for a total of 1,189.
In county-level races, incumbent Republican Clerk of Court Lisa Sinton of Choteau, running unopposed, received 3,409 votes, and Republican R.F. “Sam” Carlson of Fairfield, running unopposed, received 3,005 votes. He will replace outgoing Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss in January.