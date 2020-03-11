Frustrated at BNSF’s failure to timely repair the bumpy railroad crossings on First Street Northeast, Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien on March 4 took the city’s plight to social media, urging Choteau residents to call the national company and report problems with the crossing.
On March 4, Hindoien posted a plea on his personal Facebook page, asking Choteau residents to call BNSF’s toll-free number to report a non-emergency problem with the crossing. Hindoien included a photo of the BNSF sign at the crossing which says: “Report Problem or Emergency, 1-800-832-5452, X-ing 088198F, BNSF Railway.”
“Sometimes the answer to the problem has been right in front of our face the entire time,” he posted. “While I wouldn’t say we have an emergency, I would definitely say we have a problem with the crossings here on this road.”
Hindoien posted that he called the number and told BNSF about the heaved and warped rubber crossing that causes drivers to pull out of the driving lane and drive on the shoulder of the road to avoid. He urged Choteau residents to call BNSF as well.
“It is my hope that by collectively calling and contacting BNSF, they will respond and do the right thing and finally fix these crossings,” he posted. “It is obvious that in the four-plus years we have been asking them to fix it, they are not hearing us. So maybe it is time to step up the pressure so that springtime gets here and we are on the top of the list. Please take the time to make the call and let’s get Choteau fixed. Feel free to share.”
Hindoien also included photos of the bad crossing in his social media post.
He posted that he sees two different solutions to the rubber crossings: replace them with concrete crossings that are in most of the other communities in Montana or, if they are no longer needed, remove the crossings altogether.
Several Choteau residents posted that they made calls to the toll-free number. Choteau Acantha editor Melody Martinsen called the number on March 5 and the woman answering help desk for maintaining right-of-ways said that call was about the 20th she had received, and she noted, dryly, that the problem had been reported and was referred to the engineering division. She also said she was aware that the Choteau mayor had encouraged people to call the hotline.
On Hindoien’s Facebook page, several people offered suggestions on how to get BNSF to respond.
John Mion of South Jordan, Utah, posted, “Want a really fast response? Send a certified letter (return receipt) stating that the city intends to install new crossings with a date, and their lack of response will be taken as permission. You’ll get a response. Otherwise, they’ll never reply, because if you ignore a problem it’ll go away. Otherwise, contact the DOT (Montana Department of Transportation) and have them help you.”
Trek Thompson of Power posted, “Time to get the governor’s office, U.S. representatives and senators involved.”
Choteau City Councilman Steve Dogiakos on March 5 shared Hindoien’s post on March 5 on one of the groups he administers, “Choteau Online Yard Sale and Information” that has more than 5,000 members.
Dogiakos posted, “Hey, Choteau, it’s time to step up our game with BNSF. … Please remember to be courteous, factual, but firm that they need to resolve the problem — being aggressive or mean with a customer service representative will not help our cause.”
On March 6, Hindoien posted an update on his campaign, announcing that Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, a Republican who is campaigning for governor, had heard of the problems on Facebook and offered his assistance.
“Action started after you intervened early on March 5,” Hindoien said as he thanked Fox. Hindoien said Fox called his contacts at BNSF and within an hour, BNSF representatives had calld Hindoien.
“BNSF received over 40 calls. I have also received a couple of return calls from BNSF pertaining to the matter,” Hindoien posted. “The Road-Master has been out and assessed the crossings. It is his recommendation that their Engineering Division come up with a plan on how to fix these crossings to make them more durable to the heavy traffic that uses them.”
Hindoien said BNSF is not proposing a quick fix, but he has asked the railroad company to keep the city of Choteau in the loop on what the engineers develop and a timeline for the work to be done.
“I have my calendar set for 30 days to follow up and I will update you all then. Thank you, Choteau, for pulling together on this! We may not be done, but we are closer,” he posted.