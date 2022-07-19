Mark Schlepp, manager of Freezout Lake Wildlife Management area, is asking the public’s help with a persistent problem at the headquarters located between Choteau and Fairfield on U.S. Highway 89.
Schlepp said a Fish Wildlife and Parks employee upon arriving at work on Saturday, July 2, found someone had entered the parking area at the facility sometime the previous night or early in the morning and had spun in a vehicle, tearing up the parking area, throwing gravel a great distance and breaking a window in a garage. “This isn’t the first time this has happened,” Schlepp said. “It happens at least a half dozen times a year and has been going on for four or five years.”
What may seem like harmless fun to someone or several people costs the FWP time and money to repair. “We are now faced with cleaning this up and reworking the parking lot, taking both time and resources we could be using for current projects,” Schlepp said. “We try to keep the area nice for visitors to the area and can’t help but feel a little defeated when this repeatedly happens.”
Schlepp said they have reported the incidents to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office each time it has happened. It would have to be perfectly timed that a deputy could witness someone doing the damage, he added. That is why Schlepp is sharing the details of the damage and asking the public to keep a watchful eye and report seeing anything out of the ordinary as they are driving back and forth on U.S. Highway 89.
Schlepp said anyone with information can contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 406-466-5781 or FWP TIP-MONT Hotline at 1-800-847-6668.
The Sheriff’s Office has stepped up driving by the headquarters and Schlepp said they haven’t ruled out using cameras to aid in finding out who is causing the damage.
Over the course of the years there has been damage to siding of the building from the flying gravel. The gravel spreads throughout the grass and makes mowing difficult. He said there are times when FWP employees have private vehicles parked at the facility; fortunately, none have been damaged yet.
“Whoever is doing this certainly wouldn’t do it in their own yard or in town where they could be heard,” Schlepp said. “I assume they think they are just horsing around and don’t take into consideration the impact on others.”