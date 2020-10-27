After several long months of canceled plans and changing routines, most families are more than ready to have fun this Halloween. And with this year’s All Hallows’ Eve being on a Saturday with a full moon and an extra hour of sleep the next morning, it’s the perfect time.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien posted on Facebook Oct. 10 asking residents their thoughts on what to do for Halloween, given the ongoing pandemic. “I have been looking at what some things other communities have been doing and was looking for ideas here at home for discussion,” he said.
Choteau Scouts troop leader Steve Dogiakos said that the local troopers would be filling “boo baskets” with treats to give to Choteau preschool and kindergarten classes.
Other ideas brought up by local residents were:
•Have a socially distanced “costume parade” so elderly and more vulnerable residents could still see the children dressed up from a distance.
•Have a scary outdoor movie showing, or a drive-in movie.
•Hold a hay bale decorating competition.
•Have a virtual costume contest, where participants upload a picture of themselves in costume to a public Facebook page.
“One of the cooler ideas I’ve seen is people drop off candy at a designated spot, say, City Hall. The local Chamber is packaging them into small bags and the fire department is driving each street and the kids come to the fire truck for their treats. Let’s them get out in their costumes while still being close to home,” said Hindoien. The mayor added that this idea is only in the “simmering” stage right now; he wants to gather more public input before he talks to the fire department and makes it an official plan.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said regular door-to-door trick-or-treating would be considered a “moderate” risk — not as risky as going to a haunted house where one is confined in cramped spaces with several other people yelling (and therefore exhaling droplets more forcefully), but riskier than simply staying at home, watching scary movies and having a Halloween celebration with one’s household members.
“If you suspect you have COVID, if you have any symptoms or if you simply aren’t feeling well, please don’t go out and don’t pass out candy. This is a perfectly fine year to sit this Halloween out if you’re sick or vulnerable. There are a lot of safe alternative ways to have fun,” Moyer said.
For those who do choose to participate in trick-or-treating or passing out candy, TCHD staff ask that they follow the guidelines set out by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those passing out candy should:
•Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
•Remain outdoors to give candy, rather than having the children crowd the doorstep and ring the doorbell.
•Wash their hands before handling treats.
•Wear a cloth face mask. (Costume masks aren’t the same. Also, be careful about doubling up on a costume mask and a cloth mask, as that may make it difficult for the child to breathe.)
Trick-or-treaters should:
• Stay with their household group, and stay at least six feet away from others when possible.
•Wash their hands before trick-or-treating and again before they eat any candy. Using hand sanitizer throughout the night is also a good idea, but young children must be supervised while using it.
•Wear a cloth face mask.
•Remain outside and don’t enter anyone’s house (this is a general safety tip as well as a health tip).
Moyer also reminds families that trick-or-treating would likely fall into the category of an “outdoor organized event” of 50 or more people, and therefore falls under the governor’s mask wearing directive.
While this is not an ideal situation for most families, it does accomplish the goal of getting kids outside and having fun, while still protecting their health and the health of their neighbors. Some people have even taken the guidelines as fun challenges for which to make clever solutions.
Cloth masks can be decorated to be incorporated into one’s costume. The Spirit Halloween store in Great Falls is selling a variety of cloth Halloween masks, printed with everything from cute pumpkins and super heroes to scary clown and zombie mouths. There’s also several options online, or families can have fun decorating their own.
Avoiding direct contact while passing out candy can also be a fun challenge. Some families have made “candy slides” out of PVC pipe to slide candy down their front steps. Others are planning to set up a “candy graveyard” in their yard, with candy laid out along creepy decorations in their yard that children can pick up as they pass. (Take a piece of candy from the skeleton’s hand, if you dare!)
Power resident Carla Pfeifle commented on Hindoien’s post, saying, “My plan is to set up a table in our driveway rather than having the kids come up on the deck and crowd the front door. We’ll sit outside with a heater! I’m going to buy something to hand out that is big enough that they only need one item each and is all the same so there’s no picking through the stash.”
In Fairfield, the Junior Women’s Club is tentatively planning to hold a trunk or treat from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween. The vehicles participating in the event will be spread out down the length of Sixth Street North (which will be blocked-off) to allow ample room for social distancing between groups. Those running the trucks are responsible for placing pre-wrapped candy in children’s bags, so there is only one set of hands going into the candy bowl. Final updates can be found on the “Fairfield Trunk or Treat” Facebook page. Those wanting to set up a vehicle in the trunk or treat should contact Helen Music at 781-4243.
With all the creative and fun-loving people in Teton County, this Halloween is sure to be a great celebration no matter what.