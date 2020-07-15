With all the uncertainty going on in the world these days, there is nothing more comforting than spending the day on the golf course with loved ones, according to the organizers of the McDonough Ranch Golf Tournament held July 12 at the Choteau Country Club.
The 29th annual tournament was as beautiful and as windy as ever. Golfers had some cloud cover throughout the day to protect them from the sun, and it was the perfect temperature. Golfers at the tournament came from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Lincoln, Wolf Creek, Great Falls, Three Forks, Townsend, Clancy, Augusta and Choteau to play.
“It was a great day and we appreciate everyone who made the trip to spend it golfing with us. It is a testament to no matter how much the world changes around us, we can find solace with old friends, new friends, family and loved ones. We are looking forward to next year,” said organizers.
The final scores of the two men’s flights and two women’s flights are:
Men’s Championship Flight: first place, Tate Eaves; second, Pat McDonough; third, Berkley Conrad; fourth, John Paul Gunter.
Men’s First Flight: first place, Nick Papagni; second, Doug Forrest; third place, Jim Forrest; fourth place, Arne Pedersen.
Women’s Championship Flight: first place, Annie Bean; second place, Shelby Edwards; third place, Makala McDonough; fourth place, Sierra Edwards.
Women’s First Flight: first place, Lyn Edwards; second place, Janet Hoffman; third place, Barbara McDonough.
Hole Prizes went to Lyn Edwards, Sierra Edwards, Makala McDonough, Tate Eaves, Barb McDonough, Nick Papagni, Berkley Conrad, and Arne Pedersen.
“We want to specifically thank the Choteau Country Club for their hospitality and support through all these years,” organizers added. “They really help make this tournament special and memorable each year.”