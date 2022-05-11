The American Red Cross will be in Choteau for the community blood drive on Thursday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion.
“With all the commotion in the world, there is still an urgent need for blood for patients,” Marilee Stott, Choteau blood drive coordinator, said. “Having blood at the hospital when a patient is in need is critical. To have the blood available to aid in the rescue of others can be a lifesaving gift.”
All who are healthy and are feeling well are welcome to attend the drive. Walk-in donors are always welcome at the drive and will be worked into to the schedule in a timely fashion. However, making an appointment in advance will ensure your place at the drive.
To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit www.redcross.org and enter the sponsor code: Choteau. Youth who are 16 years of age and older may be a blood donor with a signed parental consent form. These forms will be available at the registration table the day of the drive. Parents can come to the drive at their convenience to sign the consent form to have it waiting at the drive for their youth donor.
You can save up to 15 minutes by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor App on the day of the drive. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Remember, this process may be done on the day of your appointment only.
To have the best experience donating blood at the drive, start now to prepare your body to share blood by focusing on being more hydrated every day until the drive. Also focus on eating high-protein foods and come to the drive as rested as possible.
“These simple steps of ensuring your place at the drive with an appointment, focusing now on being well hydrated, nourishing your body with high-protein foods and coming to the drive well rested will make it a great day for sharing the gift of life so that others may live,” Stott said. “Please save the date, May 19, and thank you Choteau for being on the Team to Save Lives.”