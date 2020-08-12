Five years after the Choteau hospital was sold to Benefis Health System, the Teton County Commissioners are poised to dissolve the Teton County Hospital District, the taxing entity that used to operate Teton Medical Center.
Meeting Aug. 6 at the county courthouse in Choteau, the commissioners opened a public hearing on the dissolution of the district. The commissioners are now taking public comment from county residents on whether to dissolve the defunct district. People who want to comment may call the commissioners at 466-2151, mail written comments to them at P.O. Box 610, Choteau, MT 59422, or email them at: jhodgskiss@tetoncountymt.gov, jdellwo@tetoncountymt.gov and rsnellman@tetoncountymt.gov, or attend the commissioners’ Aug. 20 meeting at 10 a.m. The hearing will close at that meeting and the commissioners will then take action on the petition to dissolve the district.
The Teton County Hospital District was created in the 1970s to raise money through property taxes for the construction of a hospital and long-term care facility in Choteau. The original district included the whole county, but landowners in the Dutton and Power areas successfully withdrew the eastern third of the county years ago.
The hospital district operated Teton Medical Center in Choteau for decades, but in 2015, facing operating losses and the challenges of recruiting physicians and keeping equipment up-to-date, the hospital board voted to sell the hospital business and campus to Benefis Health System of Great Falls. Benefis has operated the hospital, renamed Benefis Teton Medical Center, since May 1, 2015.
Benefis operates the hospital here as a private entity that does not receive property tax revenue.
Property taxes have not been levied in the hospital district since 2015, but the district could not be dissolved until all outstanding debts were paid. In the fall of 2018, the final audit of Medicaid payments TMC received before May 1, 2015, was completed, and the district has since been clear of any debt, except payments to the board’s clerk and the comptroller who supervised the completion of the state audits.
Choteau resident Patti Blauer started the dissolution petition drive along with Eva Anseth and Jackie Weist, also of Choteau, in July 2018. Working with other volunteers, they collected 1,873 verified signatures equal to 51% of the 3,652 landowners in the district, on their petition seeking the dissolution of the district. Montana law holds that a hospital district may be dissolved by the county commissioners any time after its first five years if they receive a petition to dissolve signed by at least 51% of the district’s landowners.
In making a decision on whether to dissolve a hospital district, the commissioners by law must consider whether the petition is sufficient, whether the district has enough money to pay off any debts, and whether there is good reason to dissolve the district.
As of July 31, the district has assets of $509,837.97 in cash that will revert to county ownership once the district is dissolved. The commissioners have publicly committed to using that money to benefit health-related county services such as the Teton County Health Department or Emergency Medical Services.
County Attorney Joe Coble attended the Aug. 6 meeting and also gave the commissioners a letter verifying that he had examined the petition and found it to comply with state law and to be “sufficient.”
Weist and Anseth, who attended the meeting, said they had hoped the commissioners would hold a public hearing on the dissolution in Fairfield also. The commissioners said they would just hold the one in Choteau, but said they may hold other hearings on what to use the district’s assets for once the dissolution is approved.
Coble also noted that the commissioners will not be able to spend any of the district’s money for six months after it has been dissolved to make sure that no debts are left unpaid.
Coble and the commissioners thanked Weist and Anseth for their work on the petition drive. Weist said, “It was a lot of work. It needed to be done.” Both Weist and Anseth are members of the Teton County Hospital District board but worked on the petition drive as individuals, not on behalf of the board.
The county commissioners also ratified collective bargaining agreements with the unions that represent county Road and Bridge Department employees, courthouse employees and deputies and emergency dispatchers.
The agreement with the road and courthouse employees’ unions only addressed wages and were settled with no wage increase but employees will still receive their $.10 an hour raises for longevity.
The agreement with the deputies also left their hourly wages the same as last year, but granted them longevity raises, calculated at 1% of the base deputy’s salary. The contract for the dispatchers included some language changes and raised the hourly differential for the night-shift dispatchers from $.52 an hour to $1 an hour. Other wages stay the same as last year but the dispatchers will receive longevity raises of $.20 an hour.
The wages paid for Road Department employees range from a low of $15.46 per hour to a high of $21.72. Wages for courthouse employees range from $18.83 an hour on the bottom to $27.83 on the top.
Deputies, whose wages are based on a percentage of the sheriff’s salary, earn from a low of $20.91 to a high of $23.83 per hour. Wages for the dispatchers range from $13.14 to $18.41 per hour.
The county commissioners earlier granted a $1 raise to all elected officials — a token amount that was approved to enable the chief deputy and the undersheriff to earn their longevity raises.
The wages apply to the new fiscal year, but only the night-time differential for the dispatchers will be retroactive to the first pay period in the new fiscal year, that started July 1.
Jim Stone, the union negotiator, told the commissioners that the differential pay affects five dispatchers and would cover 173 hours of pay.
Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, whose office processes the county payroll, said the retroactive pay takes time because the state requires Public Employee Retirement System withholdings to be applied to the month and hour that the employees earned the benefit.
Stone said that the union could include retroactive pay issues in contract negotiations next year.
The commissioners agreed to approve the union contracts with the dispatchers’ differential wage applied to the first pay period in August.
The commissioners also held a public hearing on two amendments to the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and approved the amendments. The amendments include a transfer from federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) revenue of $50,000 to the Road Department to pay for unanticipated equipment purchases; and to account for an additional $9,597 in junk vehicle fees collected and then deposited into the junk vehicle capital projects account.
In other business, the commissioners opened a public hearing on a new drug testing policy that applies to Road Department employees who have commercial drivers licenses and a new county employee policy handbook.
Commissioner Joe Dellwo said the new employee handbook replaces policy that was at least 15 years old that the Montana Association of Counties recommended the commissioners update.
Coble said most of the new policy handbook is boilerplate from MACo with small adjustments made to reflect specific county preferences. He said the new policy is more specific than the existing policy, but there are no major changes to the county’s policy for hiring or firing employees or for employee disciplinary measures.
The commissioners will also hold a special meeting on Aug. 10 to give county employees the chance to comment on the policy before it is adopted. Commission Chairman Jim Hodgskiss said the new policy has been given to all county department heads to give their employees before the commissioners take action at their Aug. 20 meeting.
The commissioners also authorized Hodgskiss to sign an approval for the Teton Airport Commission to purchase a front-end loader/snow plow using federal grant funding. The new plow will be used at Choteau airport.