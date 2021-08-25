Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will perform “A Midsummer Night's Dream” on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Skyline Lodge Retirement Apartments, 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.
The Dirty Weiner hot dog truck will be there for those wishing to purchase supper while watching the play. “We are excited to have the food truck join in the fun of the evening,” said Cody Marney, one of the organizers of the event. “But if that doesn’t strike your fancy, pack some snacks — alcohol is acceptable.” No seats are provided for the production, so those attending need to bring their own chairs or blanket.
Marney said those attending will not have access to the Skyline bathrooms because COVID-19, so there will be porta-potties set up for use. In the event of inclement weather, the play will be held in the Choteau High School auditorium. No food or drink will be allowed in the high school and the school board policy recommends the use of facial coverings.
“We will also be expected to follow any and all COVID-19 restrictions that the school has in place,” Marney added.
“Donations are still being accepted to help cover the cost of this season’s performance,” he said. Those willing to donate are asked to stop by The Edge Salon and talk to Marney. He can also be reached at 406-590-5698. Donations can be made in cash, check or through Venmo. “Your support in bringing live theater to Choteau is greatly appreciated,” he added.
The mission of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to engage and enrich both rural and underserved communities with professional productions of Shakespeare and other classics and, through educational outreach, to inspire creative expression and appreciation of the arts in young audiences.
This year’s production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” is a comedy written by William Shakespeare in 1595 or 1596. The play is set in Athens and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding.
Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue. The play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and is widely performed.
