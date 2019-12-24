After a long struggle to fill a vacant position, the nonprofit Center for Mental Health (CMH) is welcoming a licensed addiction counselor to the Conrad/Choteau area. Lydia Zilkoski is offering in-person addiction counseling services in the Teton County Courthouse on Thursdays, and will be available for telehealth sessions on all other weekdays.
Zilkoski holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, with minors in addiction studies and Native American studies, from Montana State University Northern. She is completing her master’s degree in mental health counseling, and can also provide some mental health counseling services on a limited basis.
Before being hired by the CMH, Zilkoski worked elsewhere as an addiction counselor for three years, and then did case work with The Salvation Army to help people released from prison reintegrate into society.
“Growing up, I just wanted to help. I kind of fell into the addiction studies minor, and it was a way for me to be a part of the solution,” Zilkoski said.
CMH has secured Substance Abuse Block Grant funding to help support patients who cannot afford substance abuse treatment services.
Zilkoski’s hours at the courthouse are tentatively set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but are subject to change as she adjusts to the needs of the area and inclement winter weather. For telehealth sessions, Nicki Villagran, an adult case manager in CMH’s Conrad office, will travel to Choteau to assist patients in accessing the system. The office does not accept walk-ins; all patients must make an appointment by contacting Villagran at 278-3205.